Charges: After killing wife, man told deputy she was sick in bed

Charges: Man said his dead wife was sick in bed, told deputy he'd prefer nobody check on her
When a Carlton County deputy arrived to the home of Raymond A. Julian on Friday to check on the man's wife, the 65-year-old had an answer. He told the deputy his wife was sick in bed, prosecutors allege, and that he'd rather the deputy not check on her.
When told by the deputy he wasn't in trouble, Julian offered a worrying response, charges state: "That's the problem. You're going to have to arrest me."
He then confessed to killing his wife, authorities allege.
Julian was charged Monday in Carlton County with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, 62-year-old Tracy E. Julian, according to court filings. She was found in the living area of a pole barn on the Kalevala Township property near Moose Lake, the charges allege, with authorities saying it was evident she was dead.
While autopsy results are pending, the criminal complaint says she appeared to have suffered shotgun wounds to the chest and head.
Raymond Julian had a bail hearing Monday. His next court appearance is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 27.
What the charges allege
Here's what the criminal complaint filed against Julian says happened:
The Carlton County Sheriff's Office got a call from a concerned individual on Dec. 10, saying Raymond Julian had sent an email indicating he planned to kill his wife.
A deputy went to the property on Heiskari Road and found Julian exiting a pole building next to the home. The deputy said hello, and Julian entered the pole building without a response. The deputy then approached the open door at which point Julian greeted him.
The deputy explained he was there to check on Julian and his wife. Julian said his wife was sick in bed, and he'd rather the deputy not go check on her.
When the deputy said nobody was in trouble, Julian responded: "That's the problem. You're going to have to arrest me.
At that point, Julian stated: "My wife is dead, she's in the bed, I killed her." When asked if there was any chance she was still alive, he said no.
Julian was arrested. Deputies entered the pole building and found his wife deceased on a bed.