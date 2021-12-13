Charges: After killing wife, man told deputy she was sick in bed

Raymond A. Julian. Carlton County Jail

When a Carlton County deputy arrived to the home of Raymond A. Julian on Friday to check on the man's wife, the 65-year-old had an answer. He told the deputy his wife was sick in bed, prosecutors allege, and that he'd rather the deputy not check on her.

When told by the deputy he wasn't in trouble, Julian offered a worrying response, charges state: "That's the problem. You're going to have to arrest me."

He then confessed to killing his wife, authorities allege.

Julian was charged Monday in Carlton County with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, 62-year-old Tracy E. Julian, according to court filings. She was found in the living area of a pole barn on the Kalevala Township property near Moose Lake, the charges allege, with authorities saying it was evident she was dead.

While autopsy results are pending, the criminal complaint says she appeared to have suffered shotgun wounds to the chest and head.

Raymond Julian had a bail hearing Monday. His next court appearance is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 27.

What the charges allege

Here's what the criminal complaint filed against Julian says happened: