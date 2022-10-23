Skip to main content
Charges: Man says TV 'told him' to kill 2 men at St. Paul sober house

Joseph Francis Sandoval II told police the TV told him to "take the opportunity" to kill the two men.

Courtesy of St. Paul Police Department.

A St. Paul man has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed two men at a sober house he was staying at, claiming the TV told him to do it.

Joseph Francis Sandoval II, 32, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the Thursday killings of a handyman and a resident at a St. Paul sober house.

At around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Paul police officers responded to a report that a man was screaming that someone was killed inside the home on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue.

At the scene, they saw Sandoval leaving the property and heading toward an alley. Officers stopped him and saw blood on his clothes and lacerations on his hands and feet. He appeared to be under the influence of substances and told officers he had taken fentanyl, according to court documents.

Sandoval told officers he had just moved into the sober house. He said “two big guys” had caused his injuries but that he could not describe them. Sandoval also said someone had tried to kill him and that they “got the other guys too.”

When he got to the sober house, Sandoval said he was “hearing noises,” explaining that “the TV said they were gonna kill me and told me to take the opportunity.”

After he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, Sandoval asked to have his legs shackled to the bed and arms handcuffed, stating: "I don’t know what I’ll do.”

At the sober house, police found blood droplets in the kitchen and on the stairs leading to the basement. There, they found two men who were unresponsive. Both were found in a pool of blood.

Both men were declared dead at the scene and had apparently suffered from multiple stab sounds, including to the neck and the head. One of the victims worked as a handyman at the house, while the other was a resident there.

Officers also spoke to a witness at the scene, who was another resident of the home. He said he tried to enter the home that day but that Sandoval blocked him and said it was “too messy.”

He entered the house through the side door, where he saw the blood in the kitchen. The witnesses then went to the basement and found the two victims.

Sandoval told the witness he couldn’t leave and that he would need help disposing of things at the scene. When the witness refused, Sandoval put him in a chokehold. The witness fought back and eventually freed himself before calling 911.

Following the incident, Sandoval was released from the hospital and taken to the Ramsey County Jail.

Sandoval also has pending felony charges in Hennepin County, including for assault and burglary. He was conditionally released on the charges and found to be incompetent in June of last year. 

