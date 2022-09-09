Road rage charges: Man shot at car 'to scare' driver on I-94

Skip to main content
Charges: Man shot at car 'to scare' driver in I-94 road rage incident

The other driver said he flipped off the man, prompting him to fire a gun at him.

A Michigan man faces charges in a road rage incident on Interstate 94 where he allegedly shot at another vehicle, wounding the driver.

Charges say 23-year-old Shannon Woods, of Inkster, Michigan, faces one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in the incident. 

The victim suffered an injury to his nose in the incident, though it's not clear if that was caused by a bullet or shattered glass.

According to the complaint:

Police were informed of the incident on I-94 between St. Joseph and Avon at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. The caller reported that another man driving a vehicle with Michigan license plates shot at him.

Officers were able to catch up to the suspect and pull the 2010 Ford Escape over near the westbound exit in Melrose. After searching Woods' car, they found "several" shell casings inside, according to the complaint.

Woods told police he fired the weapon "to scare" the other man during the incident, adding that he "aimed the firearm and intentionally shot behind" the man's car. He claimed that the other man put his life in danger. Woods told investigators that he fired a 9mm handgun two or three times in the incident.

The victim told police that he became frustrated with Woods' driving, claiming he was not allowing the man to pass on the highway. He stated that he gave Woods a middle finger, and then heard a bang that he realized was a gunshot. He initially wasn't sure if the bullet hit his nose or if he was injured from the glass shattering.

If convicted, Woods faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He is currently in custody at the Stearns County Jail, awaiting his next court appearance that's scheduled for Sept. 27.

