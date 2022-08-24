Charges: Man shot at police '20-22 times' during Pine Island standoff

A Pine Island man faces several charges for his involvement in a standoff during which he allegedly fired multiple shots at police on Saturday.

Michael Molitor, 37, has been charged with 1st-degree assault using deadly force against a peace officer; 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of making terroristic threats; and one count of committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.

Molitor is accused of wearing military-grade armor and using an AR-15 during the confrontation, during which residents in an area of Pine Island were told to shelter in place.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Saturday, Aug. 20 at about 10:45 a.m., authorities went to a southeast Pine Island home for a welfare check, after a resident in the property called 911 to say that Molitor was making suicidal statements that included a threat of "suicide by cop."

Authorities were familiar with the address and Molitor because he had made the same threats a day prior. In the previous call, Molitor mentioned he had firearms.

When the call was made on Saturday, Molitor allegedly told dispatch he had a woman named "Alicia" handcuffed in a room inside the home. Molitor told police that "law enforcement would need to go get her," according to the complaint. At that time, Molitor stated that Alicia wasn't hurt or injured.

Authorities relayed the information to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office but also considered it to be a fake situation, due to the previous calls they had fielded from the same person. However, Molitor told police that he planned on dying Saturday, adding that he had five guns and 11 magazines. A deputy negotiating with Molitor noted that his speech was slurred during their conversation.

According to the complaint, at about 11:20 a.m., a deputy attempted to contact Molitor's friends for him. But Molitor allegedly threatened the deputy and authorities, saying "Do you want me to f***ing walk outside and start shooting at people's houses?"

Molitor continued to make similar threats as time went on, including one statement saying that "only two rounds can make it through glass," to which the deputy on the phone with Molitor believed the reference was made towards law enforcement vehicles parked outside.

The complaint further states the Goodhue County SWAT team arrived at the scene shortly after noon. Molitor was seen in the garage with "military-grade body armor and an AR-15 attached to his upper body." At some point, Molitor stopped responding to calls from authorities and responding officers finalized an arrest plan.

Authorities then deployed chemical munitions into the home after hours of communication and observation. While police were deploying these munitions, Molitor allegedly fired "20-22" shots towards police. One bullet hit an armored vehicle and another hit a neighbor's house.

At some point during the night, Molitor finally surrendered, after initially not cooperating with law enforcement's commands.

Police didn't find a woman named "Alicia," as Molitor previously referenced. He was the only person found inside the home after his arrest, according to the complaint.

Molitor claimed while in custody that police fired at him first, prompting him to fire back.

If convicted, Molitor could serve a maximum sentence of 37 years in prison. Molitor is currently in custody at the Olmsted County Jail. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday and has not yet been scheduled for his next appearance.