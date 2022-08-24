Skip to main content
Charges: Man shot at police '20-22 times' during Pine Island standoff

Charges: Man shot at police '20-22 times' during Pine Island standoff

Michael Molitor also made several "suicide by cop" threats during the incident.

Olmsted County Jail

Michael Molitor also made several "suicide by cop" threats during the incident.

A Pine Island man faces several charges for his involvement in a standoff during which he allegedly fired multiple shots at police on Saturday.

Michael Molitor, 37, has been charged with 1st-degree assault using deadly force against a peace officer; 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of making terroristic threats; and one count of committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.

Molitor is accused of wearing military-grade armor and using an AR-15 during the confrontation, during which residents in an area of Pine Island were told to shelter in place.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Saturday, Aug. 20 at about 10:45 a.m., authorities went to a southeast Pine Island home for a welfare check, after a resident in the property called 911 to say that Molitor was making suicidal statements that included a threat of "suicide by cop." 

Authorities were familiar with the address and Molitor because he had made the same threats a day prior. In the previous call, Molitor mentioned he had firearms. 

When the call was made on Saturday, Molitor allegedly told dispatch he had a woman named "Alicia" handcuffed in a room inside the home. Molitor told police that "law enforcement would need to go get her," according to the complaint. At that time, Molitor stated that Alicia wasn't hurt or injured. 

Authorities relayed the information to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office but also considered it to be a fake situation, due to the previous calls they had fielded from the same person. However, Molitor told police that he planned on dying Saturday, adding that he had five guns and 11 magazines. A deputy negotiating with Molitor noted that his speech was slurred during their conversation.

According to the complaint, at about 11:20 a.m., a deputy attempted to contact Molitor's friends for him. But Molitor allegedly threatened the deputy and authorities, saying "Do you want me to f***ing walk outside and start shooting at people's houses?"

Molitor continued to make similar threats as time went on, including one statement saying that "only two rounds can make it through glass," to which the deputy on the phone with Molitor believed the reference was made towards law enforcement vehicles parked outside.

The complaint further states the Goodhue County SWAT team arrived at the scene shortly after noon. Molitor was seen in the garage with "military-grade body armor and an AR-15 attached to his upper body." At some point, Molitor stopped responding to calls from authorities and responding officers finalized an arrest plan. 

Authorities then deployed chemical munitions into the home after hours of communication and observation. While police were deploying these munitions, Molitor allegedly fired "20-22" shots towards police. One bullet hit an armored vehicle and another hit a neighbor's house.

At some point during the night, Molitor finally surrendered, after initially not cooperating with law enforcement's commands. 

Police didn't find a woman named "Alicia," as Molitor previously referenced. He was the only person found inside the home after his arrest, according to the complaint.

Molitor claimed while in custody that police fired at him first, prompting him to fire back. 

If convicted, Molitor could serve a maximum sentence of 37 years in prison. Molitor is currently in custody at the Olmsted County Jail. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday and has not yet been scheduled for his next appearance.

Next Up

Michael Molitor
MN News

Charges: Man shot at police '20-22 times' during Pine Island standoff

Michael Molitor also made several "suicide by cop" threats during the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 2.35.23 PM
MN News

Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

Police arrived at the scene to find two unconscious drivers, and bystanders trying to put out a fire.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Scott Jensen defends comparison of COVID-19 policies to Nazism

In the wake of criticism, Jensen said he doesn't believe the comparison is insensitive.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 1.38.00 PM
MN Music and Radio

Disney Princess concert at State Fair Grandstand cancelled

The Labor Day show has been called off.

meet_ac
MN Travel

American Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh

The trip is scheduled to begin in July 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 10.50.01 AM
MN Shopping

St. Paul's new Lunds & Byerlys announces opening date

The new store will also feature a taproom.

Pineapple Express from Bebe Zito
MN Food & Drink

THC ice cream now an option at Minneapolis shop

THC-related consumables are rapidly evolving in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 9.26.35 AM
MN Food & Drink

FireBox Deli to close original North Minneapolis location

Two Minneapolis delis will close this month.

State Patrol
MN News

Charges: Bus driver drunk while bringing 35 boys to YMCA camp

An open 1.75-liter container of Fireball whiskey was found in the driver's backpack.

301389818_442152581291999_5895610930059308694_n
MN News

Pilot, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge

The pilot said he lost power to the plane shortly after takeoff Tuesday night.

Baby found at MSP
MN News

Police locate mother of 10-month-old girl found at MSP Airport

Police say the woman found with the baby was in a crisis.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Nine charged in Minneapolis street racing crackdown

Additional charges are expected.

Related

police lights
MN News

After exchanging fire with police, suspect arrested in Pine Island standoff

The standoff ended Saturday evening.

Brandon Gardas
MN News

St. Michael standoff suspect charged, bail set at $10 million

A judge on Monday set the high bail due to "very significant concerns of public safety" regarding Brandon Gardas.

police lights
MN News

Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities

The standoff has been active since Monday evening.

Aaron Peterson
MN News

Charges: Felon accused of firing shots at police during Meeker Co. standoff

The 31-year-old surrendered after a 28-hour standoff in rural Meeker County.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Update: Police negotiations ongoing with individual in Pine Island

The situation is ongoing.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 3.59.45 PM
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot his housemate in the head

The suspect, 32-year-old Cody Vernon Kolstad, has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Brian Daniel Stoeckel.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot person who slapped him during argument

Dedric Maurice Willis, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.

le sueur county sheriff's office
MN News

Man shot himself during standoff with police in southern MN

Two kids were in the home for part of a the standoff.