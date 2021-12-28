Charges: Man shot his father and sister in the head in Robbinsdale

A 47-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged, accused of fatally shooting his father and his sister in the head in their home in Robbinsdale.

Ibn Marchone Abdullah, 47, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his father and sister, whose bodies were found on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Charges say Abdullah stopped by his brother's house on Dec. 26 and told him he'd shot their father and sister a few days before and there may be a "smell." He also asked his brother if he knew anyone who could help "clean up."

After Abdullah left, the brother called their other brother, who said he'd stop by their father's home to investigate.

Abdullah owns a duplex on Lake Drive in Robbinsdale — he lives in one unit and rents the other unit to his father and his sister. The brother found the door to his father's unit open. His father and sister were dead, sitting upright in chairs with "apparent gunshot wounds to their heads," the complaint states.

The brother called 911. When police arrived, officers smelled an odor "consistent with the victims' deaths occurring several days prior." In the middle of the room, police found a handgun and two discharged cartridge casings on the floor.

Police arrested Abdullah at his brother's home in Brooklyn Park and he was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities have not yet identified the father or sister but family members told KARE 11 that Crystal and Marchone Abdullah were the people killed.