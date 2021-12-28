Charges: Man shot his father and sister in the head in Robbinsdale

Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Charges: Man shot his father and sister in the head in their Robbinsdale home
Publish date:

Charges: Man shot his father and sister in the head in their Robbinsdale home

He went to his brother's house on Sunday and said he'd killed their father and sister, charges said.
Author:

Flickr

He went to his brother's house on Sunday and said he'd killed their father and sister, charges said.

A 47-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged, accused of fatally shooting his father and his sister in the head in their home in Robbinsdale.

Ibn Marchone Abdullah, 47, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his father and sister, whose bodies were found on Sunday, Dec. 26

Charges say Abdullah stopped by his brother's house on Dec. 26 and told him he'd shot their father and sister a few days before and there may be a "smell." He also asked his brother if he knew anyone who could help "clean up."

After Abdullah left, the brother called their other brother, who said he'd stop by their father's home to investigate. 

Abdullah owns a duplex on Lake Drive in Robbinsdale — he lives in one unit and rents the other unit to his father and his sister. The brother found the door to his father's unit open. His father and sister were dead, sitting upright in chairs with "apparent gunshot wounds to their heads," the complaint states. 

The brother called 911. When police arrived, officers smelled an odor "consistent with the victims' deaths occurring several days prior." In the middle of the room, police found a handgun and two discharged cartridge casings on the floor. 

Police arrested Abdullah at his brother's home in Brooklyn Park and he was taken into custody without incident. 

Authorities have not yet identified the father or sister but family members told KARE 11 that Crystal and Marchone Abdullah were the people killed.

Next Up

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Charges: Man shot his father and sister in the head in Robbinsdale

He went to his brother's house on Sunday and said he'd killed their father and sister, charges said.

coronavirus, covid-19, drive-thru testing
MN News

COVID-19: The CDC's new guidance on how long to quarantine and isolate

The Minnesota Department of Health says it will update its COVID guidance.

ambulance
MN News

Head-on crash kills 1, injures 4 in western Wisconsin

Road conditions were poor at the time of the crash.

Lambeau Field
MN Vikings

Vikings-Packers could be one of the coldest games in Lambeau history

Weather models are predicting wind chills well below zero.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 28

The latest in Minnesota.

Harry Welter resize
MN News

Former mayor was lying on driveway when deputy ran him over, officials say

The deputy was responding to a medical call and didn't see him, the sheriff's office said.

radio
MN Music and Radio

Former KOOL 108 host Sue Falls is coming back to Twin Cities radio

She'll start with classic rock station WDGY next week.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the chest in St. Paul

The shooting happened on the 900 block of Rice Street.

police lights
MN News

Edina police investigating after man was shot multiple times

The man's condition is not known.

dolores Alvarado
MN News

Charges: Man put bomb-like device outside Ramsey County courthouse

The device looked like an IED and forced the courthouse to be evacuated.

US bank columbia heights
MN News

Police: 2 people robbed US Bank in Columbia Heights

The suspects threatened the teller and demanded money.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Most of Minnesota to see accumulating snow Tuesday

It won't be a lot in the Twin Cities, but definitely enough to make roads rough.

Related

Brandon Salter
MN News

Charge: Man shot dead while trying to protect sister from ex-boyfriend

He responded to his sister's call for help after she was approached on June 4.

austin herbst -
MN News

Man pleads guilty, admits he killed father in 2013 and dumped his body in WI

Austin Herbst and his mother were both charged in connection to Gary Herbst's death seven years after he was killed.

Christian Brown (left) and Byron Jackson (right)
MN News

Charges: Hutchinson man shot man in the head while trying to buy cocaine

The other suspect is accused of punching a man to the ground, breaking his arm and dislocating his shoulder.

jeremy jones richardson - pine county
MN News

Charges: Man broke into friend's home, killed him with his cane

Pieces of the victim's cane were found on his back, charges say.

MN News

Sister of slain robbery suspect charged

Police arrested the sister of a man who was shot and killed by a bystander in south Minneapolis after allegedly robbing a woman Thursday. Police say Octavia Shonte Marberry was likely with her brother, Darren Evanovich, before he was killed. She may face charges.

Mohamed Mohamud Farah
MN News

Charges: Minneapolis man shot another man to avenge his brother's death

The suspect fatally shot a 36-year-old St. Paul man in an auto body shop on March 30, charges state.

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 2.44.41 PM
MN News

Charges: Minnesota man killed his father with hammer, knife

The 44-year-old admitted to killing his father, court documents say.

MN News

Charges: Man killed his girlfriend's son, then fled MN with her daughter

He's charged with murder, and his girlfriend also faces charges.