Charges: Man shot liquor store clerk who confronted him about stealing beer

A man has been charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting a liquor store employee who confronted him about stealing a six-pack of beer.

Jalen Dyson, 28, of Minneapolis, is charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection to the Jan. 23 shooting outside Park Liquors in St. Paul.

Dyson is accused of shooting a Park Liquors employee twice in the abdomen and then fleeing in a friend's SUV. The employee had to undergo emergency surgery to repair damage to his internal organs, charges said.

Minneapolis police arrested Dyson on Sunday and he was transferred to Ramsey County Jail on Monday, the Pioneer Press says. Dyson has an omnibus hearing scheduled for March 29, court records show.

The charges

According to the criminal complaint, St. Paul police responded Park Liquors at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 23 on a report of an employee who had been shot.

Park Liquors employees said a man wearing a full face mask left the store without paying for a six-pack of beer, and when an employee pursued the thief out of the store, the suspect, later identified as Dyson, shot him.

Police found the employee on the ground with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, charges said.

Witnesses told police Dyson jumped into a moving SUV after the shooting. Police found a six-pack of beer and a broken door handle in the area where Dyson jumped into the vehicle, as well as two spent shell casings near the scene of the shooting.

The driver of the SUV contacted police, identifying Dyson as the shooter, charges said. The driver said he knows Dyson from college, noting they played football together at North Dakota State University and Augsburg College and he used to bring him home with him so Dyson knows his mom.

The driver said on Jan. 23 he picked up his mom from the light rail. She had encountered Dyson, who asked for a ride and to stop at the liquor store, charges said.

Dyson went inside Park Liquors and then suddenly the driver heard gunshots so he started driving away, the complaint states. He thought Dyson had been shot but then he started running toward the SUV, grabbing the door handle and jumping inside yelling "Go, go, go!" Dyson had dropped the beer on the ground and had a black gun in his hand.

The driver drove a short distance and then he and his mom ordered Dyson out of the SUV, charges allege. Dyson walked away.

The driver's mom told police Dyson said, "I robbed this motherf*****" and admitted he shot the liquor store employee, adding Dyson showed no remorse. She also saw the gun in Dyson's hand, the complaint says.

The victim told police he pursued the beer thief out of the store and when he was about 5-7 feet away, he told Dyson, "I'll take that stuff back that you took," court documents say. That's when Dyson turned around and shot him twice.