Charges: Man shot victim in leg outside a Cowboy Jack's

A St. Paul man has been charged with shooting another man around the parking lot outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley, before shooting him in the leg.

Corey Ryman, 41, allegedly shot the victim in his left leg above his knee at about 2:20 a.m on Sunday, Jan. 15. The victim was taken to Fairview Ridges Hospital by his girlfriend for treatment.

Ryman fled the scene and was arrested days after the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim's girlfriend told police the couple were walking towards their vehicle in the parking lot when she noticed a group of "biker types" yelling with bar staff attempting to intervene.

The girlfriend identified Ryman, who at one point "started to wave a pistol."

"The male suspect pointed the gun at the victim and was chasing the victim. She did not hear the male suspect say anything. Then she heard the gunshot," the criminal complaint states.

The girlfriend "cried hysterically," and Ryman allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

On Jan. 19, Ryman was found and arrested. In an interview with police, he confirmed his presence at the bar the night of the shooting, identifying himself in surveillance footage.

Ryman has been charged with one count of illegally possessing a firearm and one count of 2nd-degree assault. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison and/or up to a $44,000 fine. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 8.

Court records show Ryman has been previously convicted of two separate fifth-degree substance crimes.