Charges: Man shot woman dead inside her Brooklyn Center home

A 36-year-old man with a long criminal history of drug and firearms offenses is accused of murdering his off-again, on-again girlfriend inside her Brookyln Center home over the weekend.

On Tuesday, authorities in Hennepin County charged Michael I. Klinger, of Anoka, with second-degree murder, first-degree drug and firearm possession and possession of a firearm and ammunition by an ineligible person.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting took place around 1 p.m. on Saturday at a residence in the 5400 block of 68th Ave. North.

Police arrived and found a woman dead on the couch with two gunshot wounds near her heart.

A couple who'd been at the residence when the shooting occurred described the incident to investigators.

One witness told police the victim and Klinger were in an off-again, on-again relationship, charges state. The man said he'd been in the bedroom with his girlfriend when he heard Klinger and the victim "loudly arguing."

The two witnesses told investigators they fled out the bedroom window when they heard a gunshot. The man said he heard the victim yelling "just stop Mike" and the woman told investigators she feared for her life.

While fleeing, the man was able to climb over a fence that his girlfriend could not jump over, so she ran back to her car parked in the driveway, charges state.

She told investigators Klinger suddenly appeared and said "you aren't going to tell the truth" before fleeing himself in his vehicle.

Police tracked Klinger down in St. Louis Park using information provided to investigators by a rental car company.

During his arrest, officers found Klinger in possession of four handguns — three of which were listed as stolen — and 445 grams of methamphetamine and over $5,000 in cash. While searching Klinger's hotel room in St. Louis Park, officers also recovered ammunition and magazines.

Klinger's criminal history includes convictions for possessions of a firearm by an ineligible person in 2006, 2014 and 2015. He also has served time in prison for drug possession, according to Minnesota records.

In 2015, Klinger was charged with firing gunshots at two people in Brooklyn Center. He fled the scene and was later arrested by the Hennepin County Violent Offenders Task Force.

Klinger remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

Prosecutors have indicated they'll seek an aggravated sentence in the case if there's a conviction.