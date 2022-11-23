Skip to main content
Charges: Man stabbed co-worker during smoke break at small town restaurant

Charges: Man stabbed co-worker during smoke break at small town restaurant

The incident happened outside Susie's Roadhouse on Sunday morning.

Noah A. Foster. Fillmore County Jail.

The incident happened outside Susie's Roadhouse on Sunday morning.

A Wykoff, Minnesota man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker outside Susie's Roadhouse on Sunday. 

Noah A. Foster, 22, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. 

According to the criminal complaint, Foster's girlfriend told investigators Foster believed she'd been cheating on him with his co-worker and planned to confront the man, but she didn't know what he meant by that. 

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office responded to Susie's Roadhouse in the small town of Ostrander around 8:20 a.m. Sunday on reports of a stabbing involving two of the bar's employees. 

Investigators learned Foster had allegedly stabbed the victim while the two were taking a smoke break inside the victim's car, charges state. Foster allegedly fled the scene on foot and the victim ran inside the restaurant for help.

When deputies arrived, the victim was lying on a bench in a blood-soaked shirt while another employee applied pressure to his chest. A deputy cut away the victim's shirt and observed six stab wounds, which appeared to be non-life-threatening. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital. 

Charges state deputies began going door-to-door in Ostrander and the surrounding area to alert residents of the stabbing and search for additional evidence. 

Shortly before 1 a.m., someone reported a man wrapped in a blanket matching Foster's description was walking down the street. Deputies arrived and arrested Foster, who allegedly did not cooperate with confirming his identity or birth date. 

Foster was wearing blood-spattered blue jeans and a "Susie's Roadhouse" t-shirt at the time of the arrest. 

Charges state Foster declined any medical attention and was taken to jail, where his identity was confirmed. He declined to speak with investigators. 

At the hospital, the victim told detectives Foster moved to the area from Duluth about a year ago and the two usually carpool to work at Susie's Roadhouse. 

The victim said he picked up Foster around 5:30 a.m. the day of the stabbing and noticed he "seemed off" and made a comment that he would be "just a cook" for the rest of his life, charges state. 

During their smoke break, Foster suddenly started swinging at him, the victim told investigators. At first, he thought he was being punched before realizing Foster was using a knife to stab him. 

The victim said he fought back from the driver's seat and ended up going over the center console, with the two eventually spilling out of the passenger's side door. 

The victim said he was able to pull Foster's coat over his head and flee into the restaurant, where he locked the door. 

Investigators noticed the victim had defensive wounds on his hands. He told police Foster usually carries a knife on him and the knife used in the attack appeared to be a hunting knife with a five or six inch blade. 

Foster is set to make his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, Nov. 30. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 4.03.09 PM
MN News

Charges: Man stabbed co-worker during smoke break at small town restaurant

The incident happened outside Susie's Roadhouse on Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 4.34.31 PM
MN Food & Drink

Red Stag Supperclub to close after 15 years

The Northeast Minneapolis staple is closing Dec. 31.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

BCA investigating after person shot by deputy in Red Wing

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the Mississippi River.

Sourced_Q4_229234_A
Sponsored Story

2PinkSquirrels - making memories with milkshakes

First Time Guests Get BOGO milkshakes starting December 1st and running through December 15th

Target Store
MN News

Charges: Target employee stole $22k in cash from Monticello store

The store's asset protection manager reported the theft.

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 12.33.17 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Bemidji student choir to perform at Carnegie Hall

The production will take place in March.

Minnesota State Fair - main gate day 2021
MN Lifestyle

Tuesday flash sale: Minnesota State Fair tickets are $12

The 2023 State Fair will be held Aug. 24 through Sept.4.

police tape
MN News

Possible murder-suicide under investigation in west-central MN

Two people were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake.

Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 8.31.11 AM
MN News

State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer stepping down after 26 years

Hammer will stay on as CEO until spring of next year.

Plymouth suspects
MN News

Charges: Planned robbery led to homicide of 17-year-old in Plymouth

Charges have been filed against one suspect in connection with the murder of the Rogers High School student last week.

Ken Mauer
MN Sports

MN native Ken Mauer suing NBA over vaccine mandate

Mauer claims the NBA questioned his faith and denied his request for religious exemption.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

Nephew to reopen beloved Rochester comic shop after owner's death

The treasured brick-and-mortar shop is staying in the family.

Related

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man seriously wounded in small town Minnesota shooting

The shooting occurred Sunday morning in a town of fewer than 2,000 residents.

MN News

Charges: Man stabbed friend to death while drunk, high

The killing happened Friday night at a Hopkins apartment.

Jesse Bonacci-Koski
MN News

Charges: Man assaulted elderly couple while on parole for infant nephew's death

Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski assaulted a couple in their driveway on Sunday, injuring them both.

Antonio Wright
MN News

Charges filed against Minneapolis man detail triple killing in St. Paul

The suspect was arrested Wednesday in Chicago.

St Paul, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Charges: Man 'heard voices' before unleashing volley of gunfire outside Target

Officers recovered 12 spent 9mm casings outside the Battle Creek store.

Screen Shot 2022-10-24 at 1.54.25 PM
MN News

Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument

The suspect and victim have lived in adjoining apartments for over a decade.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 10.57.41 AM
MN News

Charges: Driver who killed 8-year-old bicyclist used meth, ran stop sign

The crash happened near the girl's home.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 1.16.42 PM
MN News

Rochester man charged in death of woman found dead under a tarp

Tia Arleth was found dead in June.