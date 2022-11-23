Charges: Man stabbed co-worker during smoke break at small town restaurant

A Wykoff, Minnesota man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker outside Susie's Roadhouse on Sunday.

Noah A. Foster, 22, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Foster's girlfriend told investigators Foster believed she'd been cheating on him with his co-worker and planned to confront the man, but she didn't know what he meant by that.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office responded to Susie's Roadhouse in the small town of Ostrander around 8:20 a.m. Sunday on reports of a stabbing involving two of the bar's employees.

Investigators learned Foster had allegedly stabbed the victim while the two were taking a smoke break inside the victim's car, charges state. Foster allegedly fled the scene on foot and the victim ran inside the restaurant for help.

When deputies arrived, the victim was lying on a bench in a blood-soaked shirt while another employee applied pressure to his chest. A deputy cut away the victim's shirt and observed six stab wounds, which appeared to be non-life-threatening. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Charges state deputies began going door-to-door in Ostrander and the surrounding area to alert residents of the stabbing and search for additional evidence.

Shortly before 1 a.m., someone reported a man wrapped in a blanket matching Foster's description was walking down the street. Deputies arrived and arrested Foster, who allegedly did not cooperate with confirming his identity or birth date.

Foster was wearing blood-spattered blue jeans and a "Susie's Roadhouse" t-shirt at the time of the arrest.

Charges state Foster declined any medical attention and was taken to jail, where his identity was confirmed. He declined to speak with investigators.

At the hospital, the victim told detectives Foster moved to the area from Duluth about a year ago and the two usually carpool to work at Susie's Roadhouse.

The victim said he picked up Foster around 5:30 a.m. the day of the stabbing and noticed he "seemed off" and made a comment that he would be "just a cook" for the rest of his life, charges state.

During their smoke break, Foster suddenly started swinging at him, the victim told investigators. At first, he thought he was being punched before realizing Foster was using a knife to stab him.

The victim said he fought back from the driver's seat and ended up going over the center console, with the two eventually spilling out of the passenger's side door.

The victim said he was able to pull Foster's coat over his head and flee into the restaurant, where he locked the door.

Investigators noticed the victim had defensive wounds on his hands. He told police Foster usually carries a knife on him and the knife used in the attack appeared to be a hunting knife with a five or six inch blade.

Foster is set to make his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, Nov. 30.