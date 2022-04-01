Charges: Man started dumpster fire, threatened to kill officers

A resident of a St. Louis Park apartment complex prompted a building evacuation and a SWAT team activation after starting a fire and refusing to come out of his unit.

Charges filed against Kahron A. Nix Friday allege he was responsible for a series of severe disturbances at The Camerata Apartments in the Hoigaard Village apartment complex (5600 Camerata Way) earlier this week. While a fire alarm prompted the first emergency response, authorities ended up evacuating the building and bringing in a SWAT team as the 30-year-old threatened to kill officers and refused to exit his apartment Tuesday morning.

The ordeal only ended when the SWAT team breached the unit and took Nix into custody. He's since been charged with first-degree drug possession for cocaine or methamphetamine, first-degree arson and threats of violence.

He was booked into Hennepin County Jail and made his first court appearance Friday.

Here's what prosecutors allege happened at the The Camerata Apartments Tuesday: