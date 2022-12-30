Charges: Man made violent threats towards St. Paul mayor, Maplewood Mall

Skip to main content
Charges: Man texted pictures of gun, made threats towards St. Paul mayor, Maplewood Mall

Andrew T. Grzywinski was charged with two counts of threats of violence in district court Thursday.

Lorie Shaull

A man has been charged with making threats of violence towards St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and the Maplewood Mall.

Andrew T. Grzywinski, 35, of St. Paul, is accused of texting a picture of an AR-15 style gun to his ex-girlfriend with a message reading: "Maplewood Mall is my idea and Mayor of St. Paul is end goal."

On Tuesday, the ex-girlfriend then contacted police in Woodbury, where Grzywinski was staying at a hotel.

The Woodbury Police Department notified both the St. Paul Police Department of the threat against Carter and the Maplewood Police Department of the threat against the mall.

An investigator also learned that Grzywinski had been hospitalized in Florida earlier this month on a mental health hold. Grzywinski’s doctor told the investigator that his threats should be taken seriously.

SPPD notified both Carter and the city’s deputy mayor, Jaime Tincher, of the threat. A security detail was sent to Carter’s home in St. Paul.

Maplewood police also sent a security detail to the Maplewood Mall, which closed almost two hours earlier than normal due to the threats.

Grzywinski was later arrested at his Woodbury hotel. In his room, police found a rifle and its case, along with a magazine containing ammunition. The rifle was identified as the one pictured in the threatening text.

Grzywinski was brought to police headquarters for an interview. There, he tore down a camera off of the interview room wall. When asked why he tore the camera down, Grzywinski told police he wanted a lawyer.

Then, as he was being booked, Grzywinski asked police why he was going to jail. When police told him it was because he had made threats against Carter and the Maplewood Mall, Grzywinski responded by stating: "I never said I was gonna kill the mayor. I said I want to run for mayor,” according to the complaint. 

Melvin Carter
