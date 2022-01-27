Skip to main content
Charges: Man used violence, intimidation to steal thousands from 3 Twin Cities banks

Charges: Man used violence, intimidation to steal thousands from 3 Twin Cities banks

When he was arrested, police found a folding knife on him.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

When he was arrested, police found a folding knife on him.

A 43-year-old man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from banks in the Twin Cities in November 2021. 

Michael Thomas Prall, of Cottage Grove, was charged in federal with three counts of bank robbery, accused of using force, violence, and intimidation to steal from three banks. 

The court documents allege he stole:

  • $2,558 from a US Bank in Bloomington on Nov. 5, 2021
  • $4,589 from a Bremer Bank in Woodbury on Nov. 19, 2021
  • $775 from a Wells Fargo in Cottage Grove on Nov. 30, 2021

When he was arrested, he had a folding knife and $802 in cash on him, the indictment states.

Prall made his first court appearance on Wednesday. He was detained pending further court hearings, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Next Up

money hundred dollar bills
MN News

Charges: Man stole thousands from 3 Twin Cities banks

When he was arrested, police found a folding knife on him.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

Here's what Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in his first press conference

The 40-year-old former Wall Street trader originally wanted to be an economics professor.

Caucuses
MN News

Minnesota DFL to allow non-voters to participate in its caucuses

The party is holding its precinct caucuses this Tuesday.

T Kline Robbinsdale City Council
MN News

Council member offers first comments on DWI, fleeing police charges

Prosecutors say he was drunk while fleeing police on the wrong side of the highway.

Seventh Street Truck Park shooting, St. Paul
MN News

Charges: Man schemed to illegally buy gun used in Truck Park mass shooting

He's the second person to be charged in connection to the straw-purchasing scheme.

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN Coronavirus

Walz announces $2 million to distribute KN95 masks in Minnesota

The announcement comes after federal officials have updated guidelines to recommend KN95 and N95 masks.

southwest light rail metro transit construction
MN News

Southwest LRT may now cost $2.75B, won't open until 2027

Met Council said last year it would open in 2023.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Broncos hiring Packers OC sparks speculation Rodgers could follow

What about both Rodgers and Davante Adams teaming up in Denver?

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Fire tears through House of Charity building in Minneapolis

The charity serves hundreds of meals to those in need daily.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

Here’s what the Vikings owners say about new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

The Vikings announced his hiring on Wednesday night.

raiaing canes brooklyn park crop
MN Food & Drink

After 3-month delay, newest Twin Cities Raising Cane's opens

The restaurant was originally scheduled to open in October.

st anthony armed robbery screengrab
MN News

Armed man robs Twin Cities thrift store, flees in carjacked pickup

He pulled out a handgun shortly after chatting with the cashier about his scarf.

Related

metro mobility bus
MN News

Charges: Man led police on multi-city pursuit in stolen Metro Mobility bus

The bus had been left unattended with the keys inside when it was stolen.

jared fiege
MN News

Charges: Duluth man's scheme netted him thousands in COVID relief funds

He is accused of stealing people's identities to submit fake Unemployment Insurance applications.

police lights
MN News

Charges: 3 men used guns in separate carjackings in the Twin Cities

There has been a spike in carjackings in Minneapolis this year.

One-dollar bill, cash, money
MN News

Charges: MN man stuffed bank account, got new pool with COVID relief money

Federal charges say he filed a fake loan application to secure PPP funding, which he used on himself.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Charges: Red Lake man used force to sexually abuse victim

The incident happened last July.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man shipped heroin to Minnesota correctional facility

He also was found in possession of more than 100 grams of heroin, charges said.

police lights
MN News

2 charged in connection to several Twin Cities carjackings

A man and a woman from Minneapolis are accused of three carjackings last summer.

USPS, post office
MN News

Charges: MN postal worker stole more than $74K from USPS

The alleged theft happened between November 2018 and August 2019, court documents state.