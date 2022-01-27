Charges: Man stole thousands from 3 Twin Cities banks

A 43-year-old man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from banks in the Twin Cities in November 2021.

Michael Thomas Prall, of Cottage Grove, was charged in federal with three counts of bank robbery, accused of using force, violence, and intimidation to steal from three banks.

The court documents allege he stole:

$2,558 from a US Bank in Bloomington on Nov. 5, 2021

$4,589 from a Bremer Bank in Woodbury on Nov. 19, 2021

$775 from a Wells Fargo in Cottage Grove on Nov. 30, 2021

When he was arrested, he had a folding knife and $802 in cash on him, the indictment states.

Prall made his first court appearance on Wednesday. He was detained pending further court hearings, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.