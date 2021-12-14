Charges: Man was drunk when he fled police with young kids in the car

The pursuing deputy was going 96 mph at one point, according to the complaint.

Luke Holmgren. Meeker County Jail

A Minnesota father convicted of DWI just six months ago faces five new criminal charges after prosecutors allege he fled law enforcement at high speed while drunk, with two young children in the car.

Luke Holmgren, 31, was charged Monday with five counts in connection with his Sunday evening arrest just south of Dassel. They are:

Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (felony)

Second-degree DWI (gross misdemeanor)

Second-degree DWI, 0.08 or more within 2 hours (gross misdemeanor)

Neglect or endangerment of a child (gross misdemeanor)

Carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor)

The charges allege he fled from a Meeker County sergeant who'd seen him driving erratically around 8 p.m. Sunday, in the area of Highway 15 and 250th Street. Holmgren, the complaint says, took off at a "fast pace," traveling down the highway and more than once crossing over the center line and fog line. The pursuing sergeant at one point reached a speed of 96 mph, according to the charges.

He finally pulled over after about 2.5 miles, prosecutors allege, at which point the sergeant noticed other people in the pickup: two children, both Holmgren's and both under 7 years of age.

A search of Holmgren on the scene uncovered a loaded .40-caliber pistol in his pocket, the criminal complaint says.

The sergeant noted signs of impairment while arresting Holmgren, including his actions during a field sobriety test, according to the charges. Preliminary breath tests at the scene came back well over the legal limit, and two subsequent breath samples taken at Meeker County Jail resulted in a BAC reading of 0.19, more than twice the legal limit, the charges state.

Holmgren pleaded guilty in June to third-degree DWI in connection with a March 14 arrest, in which prosecutors say he was swerving all over the road and nearly hit another driver head-on. A breath test taken after that incident showed a BAC of 0.20. As part of the plea agreement, he was sentenced to 365 days in jail — 362 of which were stayed for six years. He was also to be placed on supervised probation for six years.

Holmgren appeared in Meeker County District Court Monday morning. His next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2022, at 10 a.m.