Charges: Man was drunk when he fled police with young kids in the car

Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Publish date:

Charges: Man was drunk when he sped away from sergeant with young kids in the vehicle

The pursuing deputy was going 96 mph at one point, according to the complaint.
Author:
Luke Holmgren.

Luke Holmgren.

A Minnesota father convicted of DWI just six months ago faces five new criminal charges after prosecutors allege he fled law enforcement at high speed while drunk, with two young children in the car.

Luke Holmgren, 31, was charged Monday with five counts in connection with his Sunday evening arrest just south of Dassel. They are:

  • Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (felony)
  • Second-degree DWI (gross misdemeanor)
  • Second-degree DWI, 0.08 or more within 2 hours (gross misdemeanor)
  • Neglect or endangerment of a child (gross misdemeanor)
  • Carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor)

The charges allege he fled from a Meeker County sergeant who'd seen him driving erratically around 8 p.m. Sunday, in the area of Highway 15 and 250th Street. Holmgren, the complaint says, took off at a "fast pace," traveling down the highway and more than once crossing over the center line and fog line. The pursuing sergeant at one point reached a speed of 96 mph, according to the charges.

He finally pulled over after about 2.5 miles, prosecutors allege, at which point the sergeant noticed other people in the pickup: two children, both Holmgren's and both under 7 years of age.

A search of Holmgren on the scene uncovered a loaded .40-caliber pistol in his pocket, the criminal complaint says.

The sergeant noted signs of impairment while arresting Holmgren, including his actions during a field sobriety test, according to the charges. Preliminary breath tests at the scene came back well over the legal limit, and two subsequent breath samples taken at Meeker County Jail resulted in a BAC reading of 0.19, more than twice the legal limit, the charges state.

Holmgren pleaded guilty in June to third-degree DWI in connection with a March 14 arrest, in which prosecutors say he was swerving all over the road and nearly hit another driver head-on. A breath test taken after that incident showed a BAC of 0.20. As part of the plea agreement, he was sentenced to 365 days in jail — 362 of which were stayed for six years. He was also to be placed on supervised probation for six years.

Holmgren appeared in Meeker County District Court Monday morning. His next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Next Up

holmgren - meeker co jail 12-13-21 - crop
MN News

Charges: Man was drunk when he fled police with young kids in the car

The pursuing deputy was going 96 mph at one point, according to the complaint.

coronavirus, covid-19, icu
MN Coronavirus

MN's hospital crisis worsens, hundreds waiting in emergency rooms

The number of available ICU beds is dwindling further.

Flickr - J&J johnson vaccine - NY National GUard
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 14

The latest:

moorhead KFC robbery
MN News

Moorhead police asking for public's help identifying KFC robber

The suspect got inside by opening a window.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN News

Numerous MN schools have had violent threats the past 2 weeks

Several school districts have reported threats as of late.

unsplash car fire stock - crop
MN News

19-year-old dies in fiery crash on Twin Cities highway

When first responders arrived, they found the car "fully engulfed in flames."

Xcel Energy Center
MN Wild

Minnesota Wild game Tuesday only available via streaming

It's the second of five games that will be streamed this season.

ambulance
MN News

One killed in three-vehicle crash near Buffalo

The 61-year-old driver was making a left turn when he was rear-ended.

Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 8.28.52 AM
MN Weather

Damaging winds, tornadoes possible with 'rare weather setup' Wednesday

Ten days before Christmas and there could be tornadoes in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 3.12.47 PM
MN News

Sheriff: Driver killed self on I-94 after police chase

The incident apparently began with a shooting near St. Cloud Monday afternoon.

r a julian - carlton county jail - crop
MN News

Charges: After killing wife, man told deputy she was sick in bed

The suspect also said he'd rather the deputy not go check on her, the complaint alleges.

30805 Olson St, Pequot Lakes, Minnesota - September 2019
MN News

Pequot Lakes cancels school Monday, police cite 'safety concerns'

Few details have been provided.

Related

r a julian - carlton county jail - crop
MN News

Charges: After killing wife, man told deputy she was sick in bed

The suspect also said he'd rather the deputy not go check on her, the complaint alleges.

Allina Health Richfield - 407 W 66th St, Richfield, Minnesota - June 2019 - CROP
MN News

Charges: Clinic locked down after man tried to enter, threatened passersby

Staff at the clinic suspected he was intoxicated, according to the complaint.

Meeker County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Sheriff: Driver fled police at twice the legal limit, with 2 kids in car

He could face child endangerment charges.

Lagunes SIlva Mower Co jail - crop
MN News

Man charged with helping juveniles rob, fatally beat 75-year-old

The victim was found dead at his Austin home the next day.

liberty's red wing crash
MN News

Charges: Man was drunk when he crashed into historic Red Wing restaurant

The historic building is condemned due to structural damage, police say.

Harris Winfield Stearns Co St. CLoud robbery - 11.05.21
MN News

Man pistol whipped during afternoon robbery in St. Cloud, police say

The victim had been carrying $3,400 in cash, according to charges.

MN News

Charges: Drunk driver fled police, caused crash that killed 18 year old

The drunk driver reached speeds exceeding 100 mph, police say.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul man charged with murder for gruesome killing of his mother

The charges say officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect covered in blood.