Charges: Man who killed father with hammer says 'the devil made me do it'

Charges: Man who killed father had been paranoid about devil, COVID vaccine

Charges: Man who killed father had been paranoid about devil, COVID vaccine

The 33-year-old has been charged with murder.
Joe Nelson

A man charged with killing his father in their south Minneapolis home allegedly told his brother "the devil made me do it."

Murder charges against Anthony Jolson, 33, have been filed following the death of his 58-year-old father at their home on the 4700 block of Elliot Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Jolson's brother told police he'd gone out ice skating and when he returned that evening around 9 p.m., he was met at the door by Jolson, who said "it's my nightmare" and "I did something really bad."

Jolson then told his brother, according to the charges, that "the devil made me do it," and that he had "surprise" or "sneak" attacked their father, hitting him with a hammer and stabbing him with a knife.

The brother told police that Jolson had "been recently acting paranoid and had been talking about the devil, occults, and how the COVID vaccine was a part of this," and that Jolson had been calling him and their father "the devil" recently.

The brother said he was in the home for 15 minutes but fled because he was scared of Jolson, and called a family member to come and get him, and hid outside till they arrived.

Police had been called to the scene at 9 p.m. and found Jolson initially uncooperative. After speaking with Jolson's brother they made entry, and arrested him after some resistance.

Jolson's father was found dead seated on the couch, slumped over with severe injuries to the head and neck. Police found a hammer and a kitchen knife with blood on them in the house.

Another witness told police that Jolson had called them twice at 9:17 p.m. and 9:24 p.m. and told them that he needed help, and wanted them to come over to his house. The witness told police Jolson "was talking slowly and not making much sense."

Jolson has been charged with 2nd-degree murder.

