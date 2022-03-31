Charges: Man with suppressed rifle posed 'extreme threat'

Armed with a suppressed rifle and wearing a ballistic vest, a North Branch man who was recently served an order of protection rammed and shot a parked vehicle, then fired shots into the air as he approached a home that had children inside, authorities say.

Thomas Goodwin, 36, was charged Wednesday in Chisago County with four felonies in connection to the March 28 incident: Threats of violence, first-degree damage to property, illegal possession of a suppressor and drive-by shooting. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office had detailed portions of the incident prior to the charges being filed, but the criminal complaint against Goodwin offers additional information.

According to the charges:

The incident began around 6:20 p.m. when Goodwin was served an order of protection at his home in North Branch. At 6:56 p.m., the person who petitioned for that order called emergency dispatch, saying Goodwin had reached out and was coming to see them at a Lent Township address. The petitioner said they were worried for their own safety, as well as the safety of the people inside the property, which included children. During this time, numerous others who knew the petitioner called 911, saying they were worried about that what might happen to that person. Goodwin also sent threatening messages to the petitioner and others, suggesting he might hurt himself or someone else. At 7:01 p.m., an adult at the Lent Township address called 911 saying Goodwin was at the property wearing a ballistic vest and armed with a suppressed rifle. The person who filed the petition was not at the home, but the property owners and some children were present. Goodwin crashed his own vehicle into a vehicle parked in the driveway at 60-70 mph, essentially totaling it. He then got out and fired shots at that wrecked vehicle. Authorities later found two bullet holes in that vehicle. Witnesses said Goodwin "continued to fire rounds at random" as he walked toward the home, though investigators didn't find any additional casings at the scene. At one point, Goodwin walked up to the door, banged loudly on it, then walked back to his vehicle and got in. Several agencies and a SWAT team were called due to the "extreme threat" Goodwin may have posed. When they arrived he was i the driveway and began walking toward law enforcement but ultimately surrendered. During his arrest though he became combative and aggressive. He was then booked into Chisago County Jail. Investigators found three more guns in Goodwin's vehicle at the scene

Goodwin made his first court appearance Wednesday, with his next court date set for April 4.