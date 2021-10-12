Charges: Man followed cop, rammed squads, threatened belt lashing

Blue Earth County Jail

Police in Mankato used a Taser on a driver who was allegedly high when he followed a police officer, led police on a chase, and then rammed two squad cars in an attempt to flee.

Daniel Robert Devens, 37, of Mankato, is charged with two counts of first-degree damage to property, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, DWI, and obstructing the legal process in connection to the Oct. 10 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Mankato Department of Public Safety spotted "odd behavior" from the driver behind him on Hoffman Road at 12:48 a.m. on Oct. 10. The driver was later identified as Devens.

"The vehicle identified as a Jeep Wrangler attempted to pass the marked ... squad vehicle but before passing, slowed down and pulled back and behind the officer," the complaint said. "The Jeep followed the officer and continually sped up nearly hitting the bumper [of] the squad vehicle before hitting his brakes and falling behind."

The officer made several turns to see if Devens was targeting his vehicle, with the complaint noting Devens continued to follow him. The officer saw the Jeep doing "circles" at various intersections before continuing to follow him.

At one point, Devens hopped curbs and hung out the window. The officer "interpreted the driver's actions as potentially hostile," so he pulled over and called for help.

Devens then pulled ahead of the officer's vehicle and began to reverse toward the squad car. The officer attempted to back up, but the Jeep kept coming before pulling forward.

The officer began to drive to get the Devens' license plate number when he saw Devens hop a curb and then get out of the Jeep.

"The driver approached the squad vehicle acting erratically, shouting, and slapping a sticker on the windshield of the vehicle. The driver then removed his belt and acted as though he would use it as a whip," the charges said.

A second officer arrived to help the first officer. At that point, Devens charged at the arriving officer's vehicle on foot and then ran into his Jeep, attempted to back into the arriving officer's vehicle, and drove away, the complaint states.

Police pursued Devens with lights and sirens. During the pursuit, Devens "stopped and started driving several times," court documents allege.

An officer drove in front of the suspect's vehicle in an effort to block him in, but Devens attempted to drive around the squad car and turned into the curb, the complaint said. Devens then put his vehicle into reverse and backed into the driver's side front bumper of a squad car. He then put his vehicle into drive and hit another squad car before doing a burnout.

An officer pinned Devens' vehicle in so he couldn't drive away, charges said. The officer told Devens to get out of the vehicle, to which Devens responded he'd be bringing his belt with him.

An officer "forcefully" removed Devens and another officer used his Taser on Devens due to his "aggressive behavior," charges said. Devens still did not comply with commands and multiple officers were needed to arrest him.

The complaint says Devens showed "numerous" indicators of being on drugs, specifically methamphetamines, including "extremely erratic" behavior. The results of a blood draw were not included in the criminal complaint.

Devens has two prior DWI convictions from 2018.