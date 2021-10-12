Charges: Man followed cop, rammed squads, threatened belt lashing

October 12, 2021
Publish date:

Charges: Mankato man followed cop, rammed squads, threatened belt lashing

Police suspect he was high on methamphetamines.
Author:
Daniel Robert Devens - Mankato

Police in Mankato used a Taser on a driver who was allegedly high when he followed a police officer, led police on a chase, and then rammed two squad cars in an attempt to flee.

Daniel Robert Devens, 37, of Mankato, is charged with two counts of first-degree damage to property, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, DWI, and obstructing the legal process in connection to the Oct. 10 incident. 

According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Mankato Department of Public Safety spotted "odd behavior" from the driver behind him on Hoffman Road at 12:48 a.m. on Oct. 10. The driver was later identified as Devens.

"The vehicle identified as a Jeep Wrangler attempted to pass the marked ... squad vehicle but before passing, slowed down and pulled back and behind the officer," the complaint said. "The Jeep followed the officer and continually sped up nearly hitting the bumper [of] the squad vehicle before hitting his brakes and falling behind."

The officer made several turns to see if Devens was targeting his vehicle, with the complaint noting Devens continued to follow him. The officer saw the Jeep doing "circles" at various intersections before continuing to follow him. 

At one point, Devens hopped curbs and hung out the window. The officer "interpreted the driver's actions as potentially hostile," so he pulled over and called for help. 

Devens then pulled ahead of the officer's vehicle and began to reverse toward the squad car. The officer attempted to back up, but the Jeep kept coming before pulling forward. 

The officer began to drive to get the Devens' license plate number when he saw Devens hop a curb and then get out of the Jeep.

"The driver approached the squad vehicle acting erratically, shouting, and slapping a sticker on the windshield of the vehicle. The driver then removed his belt and acted as though he would use it as a whip," the charges said. 

A second officer arrived to help the first officer. At that point, Devens charged at the arriving officer's vehicle on foot and then ran into his Jeep, attempted to back into the arriving officer's vehicle, and drove away, the complaint states. 

Police pursued Devens with lights and sirens. During the pursuit, Devens "stopped and started driving several times," court documents allege. 

An officer drove in front of the suspect's vehicle in an effort to block him in, but Devens attempted to drive around the squad car and turned into the curb, the complaint said. Devens then put his vehicle into reverse and backed into the driver's side front bumper of a squad car. He then put his vehicle into drive and hit another squad car before doing a burnout. 

An officer pinned Devens' vehicle in so he couldn't drive away, charges said. The officer told Devens to get out of the vehicle, to which Devens responded he'd be bringing his belt with him.

An officer "forcefully" removed Devens and another officer used his Taser on Devens due to his "aggressive behavior," charges said. Devens still did not comply with commands and multiple officers were needed to arrest him. 

The complaint says Devens showed "numerous" indicators of being on drugs, specifically methamphetamines, including "extremely erratic" behavior. The results of a blood draw were not included in the criminal complaint. 

Devens has two prior DWI convictions from 2018. 

Next Up

Cane's
MN Food & Drink

Greater Minnesota gets its first Raising Cane's

It's also the only Raising Cane's in the state with a double drive-thru.

mn zoo gladys the owl rectangle crop
Minnesota Life

Large owl named Gladys escapes from MN Zoo

The owl flew off to a tree during training, and has been on the loose since.

gustavus arboretum
MN News

Gustavus removes Swedish botanist's name from campus arboretum

The arboretum's name was a nod to Carl Linnaeus, the 18th-century Swedish botanist.

Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 2.38.57 PM
MN News

Man charged with fatally shooting woman at Brainerd area resort

It may have been a case of mistaken identity.

glow at state fairgrounds
Minnesota Life

Holiday lights festival returning to State Fairgrounds – but this time you walk

The drive-through display was launched last year as a pandemic-friendly event.

spending, personal finance, money
Minnesota Life

Money Gal Coaching: How to be smart about spending for personal growth

Kelly Blodgett used her passion behind becoming debt free to launch Money Gal Coaching.

Fleet Farm - Wikimedia Commons
MN Shopping

Fleet Farm will move into former Twin Cities Target store

The old Target building has been vacant for years, having closed back in 2018.

rochester-water-tower
Minnesota Life

Minnesota water towers compete to be named America's 'Tank of the Year'

Two water towers in the state are currently in the top five vote-getters.

brian koland roseville
MN News

Roseville Schools elementary principal dies by suicide

The principal's family asked that the district share he took his own life.

Daniel Robert Devens - Mankato
MN News

Charges: Man followed cop, rammed squads, threatened belt lashing

Police suspect he was high on methamphetamines.

unsplash - school girl students
MN News

List of St. Paul schools that could close, merge with others under new plan

The district is looking to address coming enrollment and funding issues.

Proctor football
MN News

Proctor football coach resigns amid investigation into student misconduct

The school's football season was canceled last month.

Related

liberty's red wing crash
MN News

Charges: Man was drunk when he crashed into historic Red Wing restaurant

The historic building is condemned due to structural damage, police say.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Charges: Man stabbed ex-girlfriend, her mom in Crystal apartment

He became "enraged" after she said she didn't want to have sex, the complaint says.

Thomas Yoeun
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man shot victim who had changed mind about buying weed

The suspect allegedly attempted to rob them, but ended up shooting the victim twice, charges say.

Robert Lee Baker III
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man shot victim 11 times, killing him outside Eagan hotel

The 29-year-old man says the victim robbed him prior to the shooting.

Jail handcuffs arrest
MN News

Charges: Men broke into Bloomington home, threatened woman with knife

Police responded while the suspects were in the home.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man fleeing deputies slammed into car, killing married couple

He's accused of fleeing the scene of a meeting with undercover deputies.

Dane Michael VanderVoort
MN News

Charges: Man bit cop's head, threatened to take 'everyone to hell'

The suspect has been charged with nine felonies.

juan luis rosales 1
MN News

Charges: Jordan man possessed and sent child porn images

He is charged with 14 felonies related to child pornography.