Charges: Maple Grove man shot ex 12 times in front of child

Six weeks after he was arrested and charged for strangling and assaulting his ex-wife, and only a week after he allegedly shot another man multiple times, a Maple Grove man is back in jail for allegedly shooting his ex-wife 12 times in front of their 1-year-old child.

The woman survived the horrifying attack and is now in stable condition at a Twin Cities hospital, according to court documents filed Friday in Hennepin County.

The first-degree, pre-meditated attempted murder charge states that 40-year-old Tylynne L. Wilson invaded the woman's home at 10:19 a.m. on Oct. 10 and shot her 12 times.

First responders arrived at the home and found the front door kicked in, with the woman lying on a bedroom floor where she was "fading" from severe injuries. Her 1-year-old daughter was next to her on the floor when police arrived.

The woman said Wilson "kept shooting until he was out of bullets." She was then rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery.

Three days later she was able to speak to police, confirming that Wilson was the man who shot her. She said he was angry about an Oct. 3 incident where Wilson shot her current boyfriend multiple times outside her home. That man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

Police weren't able to find Wilson, so despite a high risk warrant for his arrest for the Oct. 3 shooting he remained at large until the Oct. 10 shooting. He was eventually arrested and booked into jail Oct. 14.

The Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 shootings happened just over a month after Wilson was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation when he allegedly "surprised" his ex-wife on Aug. 30. Charges say he ripped off her shirt, strangled her, hit her in the face and struck her head with a black handgun.

Wilson fled the scene but left his car, which was impounded. The next day he was arrested when he went to a towing company to inquire about his vehicle. He was booked into jail and then released four days later after posting a $15,000 non-cash bond.

After being taken off a breathing tube Oct. 13, the woman told police that she ran into a bedroom when she heard Wilson break into her home on Oct. 10. When Wilson entered the room, their 1-year-old daughter "was excited to see her father and went to stand by him at the foot of the bed" when Wilson pulled a handgun, told the woman he was going to kill her because "she disrespected him," and began shooting, the criminal complaint says.

Prosecutors have requested a high bail in an effort to keep Wilson in custody, saying he "presents a serious risk to public safety." He's due in court Monday, Oct. 17.

Wilson has prior convictions for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in 2003 and aggravated robbery in 2011.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.