Skip to main content
Charges: Maple Grove man shot ex 12 times in front of child

Charges: Maple Grove man shot ex 12 times in front of child

Wilson was out on bond after strangling the same woman on Aug. 30. He also shot her current boyfriend on Oct. 3, according to charges.

Maple Grove Police Department

Wilson was out on bond after strangling the same woman on Aug. 30. He also shot her current boyfriend on Oct. 3, according to charges.

Six weeks after he was arrested and charged for strangling and assaulting his ex-wife, and only a week after he allegedly shot another man multiple times, a Maple Grove man is back in jail for allegedly shooting his ex-wife 12 times in front of their 1-year-old child. 

The woman survived the horrifying attack and is now in stable condition at a Twin Cities hospital, according to court documents filed Friday in Hennepin County. 

The first-degree, pre-meditated attempted murder charge states that 40-year-old Tylynne L. Wilson invaded the woman's home at 10:19 a.m. on Oct. 10 and shot her 12 times. 

First responders arrived at the home and found the front door kicked in, with the woman lying on a bedroom floor where she was "fading" from severe injuries. Her 1-year-old daughter was next to her on the floor when police arrived. 

The woman said Wilson "kept shooting until he was out of bullets." She was then rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. 

Three days later she was able to speak to police, confirming that Wilson was the man who shot her. She said he was angry about an Oct. 3 incident where Wilson shot her current boyfriend multiple times outside her home. That man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. 

Police weren't able to find Wilson, so despite a high risk warrant for his arrest for the Oct. 3 shooting he remained at large until the Oct. 10 shooting. He was eventually arrested and booked into jail Oct. 14.  

The Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 shootings happened just over a month after Wilson was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation when he allegedly "surprised" his ex-wife on Aug. 30. Charges say he ripped off her shirt, strangled her, hit her in the face and struck her head with a black handgun. 

Wilson fled the scene but left his car, which was impounded. The next day he was arrested when he went to a towing company to inquire about his vehicle. He was booked into jail and then released four days later after posting a $15,000 non-cash bond. 

After being taken off a breathing tube Oct. 13, the woman told police that she ran into a bedroom when she heard Wilson break into her home on Oct. 10. When Wilson entered the room, their 1-year-old daughter "was excited to see her father and went to stand by him at the foot of the bed" when Wilson pulled a handgun, told the woman he was going to kill her because "she disrespected him," and began shooting, the criminal complaint says. 

Prosecutors have requested a high bail in an effort to keep Wilson in custody, saying he "presents a serious risk to public safety." He's due in court Monday, Oct. 17. 

Wilson has prior convictions for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in 2003 and aggravated robbery in 2011. 

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

Next Up

Maple Grove Police Department
MN News

Charges: Maple Grove man shot ex 12 times in front of child

Wilson was out on bond after strangling the same woman on Aug. 30. He also shot her current boyfriend on Oct. 3, according to charges.

Flickr - Ely water tower - Tony Webster
MN News

Minnesota man threatened to kill police, 'commit mass murder'

There is no current danger to the public, police said.

Screen Shot 2022-10-16 at 6.59.34 AM
MN News

Armed carjacking reported near U of M campus

Suspects threatened the victim with a gun, police say.

SuspectsWantedMpls
MN News

Victim of fatal Minneapolis shooting identified as 23-year-old Atlanta man

The victim was shown being thrown out of an SUV by three suspects in footage released by police.

unsplash semi truck crop
MN News

27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern MN

The crash occurred in Pipestone County Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-10-15 at 12.18.11 PM
MN News

Duluth tattoo shop damaged in fire, including rare items inside

The fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo was reported early Friday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Young man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pine County

An 18-year-old was also airlifted from the scene.

magazines
MN News

Florida woman pleads guilty to $86M scam of elderly, vulnerable in MN

She was involved in a magazine telemarketing scam that netted $300 million from 150,000 people across the nation.

Screen Shot 2022-10-15 at 8.28.22 AM
MN Shopping

Mall of America is letting people fish in one of its fountains this weekend

The publicity stunt is to mark the opening of Karl's Fishing & Outdoors at the mall.

Evah and Winter Wisconsin
MN News

Teen girls killed in high-speed Wisconsin crash identified

Fundraisers were launched to help cover bills and provide support to their families.

image
MN News

St. Paul says Summit Avenue reconstruction won't happen in 2023

A draft master plan featuring a controversial bike path will be revealed this month.

Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 2.29.34 PM
MN News

What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?

The candidates differ greatly on the role of the AG's office.

Related

police lights
MN News

Driver fatally shot by motorist in Maple Grove is identified

The man was shot while in an alleged altercation with another motorist.

Maple Grove Police Department
MN News

1 dead after altercation between motorists in Maple Grove

Police say there is "no known" threat to the public.

Maple Grove Police Department
MN News

Maple Grove road rage killing: Suspect released from jail

Police say the man remains a suspect in the case.

Brady Daniel Zipoy
MN News

'Someone just shot grandpa': Ex-Marine charged with murder of Shakopee man

The 65-year-old was shot dead at a home on Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 8.27.57 AM
MN News

Minneapolis family among victims defrauded by Maple Grove financial advisor

The Gonzales family sought a financial advisor to help fund long-term care for a family member with dementia.

Screen Shot 2019-11-13 at 9.55.10 PM
MN News

Charges: Man shot and killed dog in front of 2 toddlers

An argument over finances led to the shooting, according to a criminal complaint.

Screen Shot 2020-12-02 at 10.27.14 AM
MN News

Naked man shot by St. Paul cop is charged for sexual assault of ex-girlfriend

The 31-year-old suspect remains at Regions Hospital after being shot.

Tamara Vandermoon
MN News

Wanted fugitive killed in Mpls. was a child sex-trafficking victim

She was fatally shot in the back on Dec. 20 in south Minneapolis.