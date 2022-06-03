Charges: Men caught on video moments before St. Cloud murder

Police have arrested two St. Cloud men in connection to a fatal shooting in the city last week.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Michael Batsche, was shot in the head at a home in St. Cloud on May 24.

The St. Cloud Police Department said 52-year-old Paul Ervin Coleman was arrested on May 25 in St. Cloud. He is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail on aiding and abetting second-degree murder charges. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 40 years if convicted.

Another man, 42-year-old Alphonso Dale Cotto, from St. Cloud, was arrested in Chicago on Saturday. He will be relocated to the Stearns County Jail on charges also related to the homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, at about 7:44 p.m. on May 24, police were sent to a home located on the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South in St. Cloud on a report of gunfire. When officers arrived to the home, they found a victim, later identified as Batsche, lying by the backdoor with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cameras with motion sensors were discovered at Batsche's home. When authorities reviewed the footage, they saw Coleman and Cotto approach the house from the back, with a handgun seen in Coleman's hand. Both Cotto and Coleman are seen running from the home after gunshots are heard, with Coleman firing another shot from the SUV they both got into before fleeing the area.

The killing was not caught by video cameras, according to the complaint.

Batsche's girlfriend had left the home with her son earlier that evening to run some errands, according to the complaint. When she returned, she found Batsche and called police. She told them that Cotto was "angry" with Batsche, and had "argued with him on multiple occasions" prior to the shooting.

Nine bullet casings were found by investigators on the property.

According to the complaint, text messages between Cotto and Batsche showed that Batsche owed Cotto money for "controlled substances and a firearm."

In an interview with police, Coleman repeatedly denied any involvement in the shooting, and asked for a lawyer.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.