Charges: Man rammed cop cars with stolen truck, sparked 100 mph chase

A man accused of crashing into squad cars and then leading police on a 100 mph chase on Interstate 494 on Sunday has been charged.

Cody Robert Jarosz, 29, of Minneapolis, is charged with fleeing police in a vehicle, motor vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, and possessing a gun after being convicted of a crime of violence in connection to the Jan. 30 incident.

Authorities allege Jarosz was asleep in a stolen pickup truck in a business lot in Bloomington. When police arrived, he fled, crashing into squad cars and leading police on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph before he was arrested.

Jarosz was in court on Tuesday, during which his bail was set at $250,000. He remains in jail, according to jail records.

He has an omnibus hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 28.

The charges

According to the criminal complaint, Bloomington police responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 6500 block of Cecilia Circle on Sunday.

When they arrived they saw a man, later identified as Jarosz, in the driver's seat of a Chevrolet Silverado that was determined to have been stolen from a dealership in Brooklyn Park, the complaint states.

Police blocked in the truck and when Jarosz woke up, he rammed the squad cars and fled the parking lot. Police attempted a PIT maneuver to stop him, but it was unsuccessful, charges said.

Jarosz drove onto Interstate 494 headed eastbound, running over stop sticks near Pilot Knob Road. He then exited the freeway at Dodd Road, at which point police did a PIT maneuver, sending Jarosz into the snowy ditch, authorities allege.

Jarosz then held a gun to his head and police negotiated with him until he got out of the car, police said.

He was taken into custody, charges state. In addition to the gun, police found ammunition and suspected narcotics on him. Police also found keys for multiple vehicles, items belonging to another person and license plates in the truck.

The gun Jarosz had on him matched the gun that was stolen in a burglary in Isanti County, which Jarosz is suspected of committing, charges said.

He admitted to the police he did the Isanti County burglary, as well as admitted he stole the pickup truck. He also admitted to fleeing the police, saying he was scared and it was out of instinct.

Jarosz is prohibited from having a gun due to a first-degree aggravated robbery conviction from 2015.

His criminal history also includes pending charges of burglary, fleeing police and prohibited person in possession of weapon charges in Hennepin County.

The criminal complaint states Jarosz is also a suspect in "numerous ongoing investigations" but did not provide further detail.

Prosecutors said due to Jarosz's behavior and that he had pending felonies at the time of the Jan. 30 incident, they request higher bail, noting he "has shown he will not remain law-abiding."