Charges: Minneapolis man threw dumbbells, other objects off 9th floor balcony

The suspect had recently been served an eviction notice.

Apartment balconies in the 300 block of S. Washington Avenue. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

A 29-year-old man is accused of throwing dumbbell weights, furniture and various other items over the ninth floor balcony of his downtown Minneapolis apartment last week. 

Michael B. Judy faces two counts of first-degree property damage over the incident, which prosecutors allege risked great bodily harm or death to passing motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians. 

According to the criminal complaint, police received multiple 911 calls between Jan. 3 and Jan. 5 regarding an unknown person dropping large objects from a balcony onto moving vehicles in the 300 block of S. Washington Avenue. 

Shortly before midnight on Jan. 4, an airport shuttle was struck by a dumbbell while traveling north on 3rd Avenue South. 

The weight landed immediately above where one of the seven passengers was seated and the driver was "terrified", charges state. The van sustained over $1,000 in damage. 

The night before, a 911 caller told dispatchers they were nearly "struck by falling furniture" at 3rd Avenue South and Washington Avenue. A table and chairs were later found on the sidewalk below Judy's apartment. 

On Jan. 5, a driver traveling northbound on 3rd Avenue South reported his windshield was smashed by a wine bottle. 

According to charges, police decided to block traffic on 3rd Avenue South "due to the serious risk to public safety." 

A coffee marker, a large wine bottle and a sex toy kit called "Clone your Willy" were among the other items found in the area. 

Camera footage from the time of the incidents tied movement on Judy's balcony to the falling objects, charges allege. 

While monitoring the situation through cameras, police allegedly witnessed Judy — who'd recently been served eviction papers — throw a cordless drill, a coffee pot, a milk jug and other items off his balcony. 

Police searched Judy's apartment and Judy surrendered to law enforcement "after hours of lengthy negotiation," charges state.

In an interview with the Star Tribune, Judy denied the allegations and claimed he wasn't home at the time. 

He's scheduled to appear in court Feb. 6. 

