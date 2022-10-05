Skip to main content
Charges: Minneapolis shooter photographed 'lifeless' body before fleeing

Charges filed against an accomplice reveal new details about the death of Chante Williams.

Prosecutors in Hennepin County allege a 28-year-old gang member helped a gunman escape after a fatal shooting outside a Minneapolis bar in late July. 

Cleveland C. Longmire, of Brooklyn Center, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree riot resulting in death and aiding an offender in connection with the July 28 shooting that killed 28-year-old Chante L. Williams and injured two others

Charges against Longmire name a "principal codefendant" in the case, but charges were not yet publicly filed against this individual late Tuesday afternoon. 

Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects before formal charges are available — however, charges against Longmire detail the events that unfolded the evening of the shooting, which saw a "barrage of rounds" fired directly at Williams around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 1st Ave. N. 

According to the criminal complaint, both Longmire and the alleged gunman are associated with a St. Paul street gang that distributes drugs in Minneapolis. 

According to the criminal complaint against Longmire, officers were called to an altercation at a bar and arrived to find a crowds gathering in a nearby parking lot. 

Approximately two minutes later, officers heard automatic gunfire and rushed to the location. Williams had been shot seven times in the back and neck and died on-scene. Two others were shot five times each and survived.

According to charges filed Monday, Longmire aided in the escape of the alleged gunman by providing officers false information in the moments immediately following the shooting. 

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators allegedly shows Williams approach Longmire, who was in an SUV. Moments later, the gunman appears and displays "threatening behavior" towards Williams. 

Williams is then seen holding a handgun at the side of his body, but makes "no overt or threatening gestures". 

Soon after, charges allege, Williams is surrounded by people as hundreds of patrons begin leaving the bars. 

At this point, Longmire is seen "positioning himself" near the SUV and gesturing towards a bystander to move away as he prepares to shoot a firearm. 

Prosecutors allege Longmire then fired 2-3 shots towards the ground in front of Williams' feet. 

As these shots were fired, everyone in the area, except the alleged co-defendant, "frantically rushed away," the criminal complaint states.

Instead of fleeing, the co-defendant then allegedly used a .40 caliber Glock modified with an auto sear to fire a "barrage of rounds" directly at Williams, killing him and striking two others. 

Prosecutors allege surveillance footage shows Longmire taking "several calm and deliberate steps back", which indicated he was neither surprised by the gunfire or concerned he may be a target. 

Longmire and the other suspect then allegedly met at the SUV and placed their guns inside. The alleged gunman is shown walking over to Williams' and taking a photograph of the "lifeless body" before fleeing in a nearby vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. 

Officers prevented Longmire from leaving the scene and recovered the guns in the SUV. 

Charges filed Monday also note Longmire was present at another killing in Minneapolis several weeks after the July shooting. 

Although the exact incident isn't specified, the criminal complaint states the incidents involve "uncannily similar circumstances" where the victim was shot in the back by a man associated with Longmire. 

Longmire is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to three previous convictions for first-degree aggravated robbery. 

Longmire was arrested Tuesday and is being held on separate, unspecified federal charges, according to the criminal complaint. 

