Charges: Minnesota camp counselor fired arrows at kids, injuring boy

A Minnesota camp counselor had children stand in front of a target while she launched arrows at them, injuring one boy in the process, according to charges.

McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, has been charged with one count of child endangerment, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison if she's convicted.

The boy, 8, was shot in the arm while Stolt was firing arrows towards kids at a Minnetrista day camp.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened on July 20. A witness told police that they saw Stolt standing on a shooting platform at the camp's archery range, telling a child to go stand in front of one of the targets. The boy stood about 15-20 feet away from the shooting platform.

Stolt then allegedly used a compound bow and shot towards where the kid was standing, going between the child's legs to hit the target.

She fired another one that hit the ground in front of the boy, after which several more children went out onto the range while Stolt fired "two or three more arrows" as they danced around.

The final arrow hit the boy who was initially told to stand in front of the target in the arm, causing him to cry and run from the range.

According to court records, the boy had a visible mark on his arm and had a minor injury due to the arrow. The bow and arrows used by Stolt are typically used for target practice and hunting small game, with the arrows having pointed tips.

Stolt sent the boy home with a note to the parents, saying the boy had "trouble listening and following directions at camp" on that day. Stolt allegedly told the boy to follow the rules and said he didn't, so she told him to stand in front of the target. She claimed she intentionally missed because she did not want to shoot the boy with the arrow, according to the complaint.

She also claimed that the victim "could've moved but chose not to and therefore got hurt because of it."

Stolt will make her initial court appearance on Aug. 25 in Hennepin County.