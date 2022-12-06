Skip to main content
Charges: Minnesota elementary school teacher sexually assaulted 3 boys

The incidents were captured on video taken inside an elementary school classroom.

Yellowstone County Jail

An elementary teacher is accused of sexually assaulting three minors in a Minnesota classroom.

Video taken inside the Northside Elementary School classroom allegedly shows Roger Ebnet, 59, from Benson, interacting with the boys – aged 7 to 8 – inappropriately.

Ebnet is listed as a second-grade teacher at the school, with Benson Public Schools announcing through a statement that Ebnet is on paid administrative leave as of Saturday.

The alleged incidents happened on two different days while class was in session, according to the charges.

The criminal complaint states that on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, video taken inside the elementary school classroom shows Ebnet having the boys "sit between his legs during various times of the day." Ebnet allegedly had the boys "close their eyes and face away" from him, while he directed their hands "under his groin area."

Benson Public Schools provided the following statement to Bring Me The News:

"The Benson School District is aware of the pending criminal charges regarding Roger Ebnet, an employee of the School District. The School District takes the safety and security of our students very seriously and has been cooperating and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in its investigation. Mr Ebnet is currently on paid administrative leave."

Ebnet is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He made his initial court appearance on Monday and has another date set for Dec. 14.

Bring Me The News reached out to Northview Elementary Principal Brennan Kent for comment.

