Charges: Minnesota father fatally stabbed by son during 911 call

A 59-year-old Minnesota man is dead after being stabbed by his 24-year-old son, according to charges.

Steven L. Earle died in surgery around 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, after being stabbed by his son approximately eight hours earlier at 208 Eleanor Street in South Bend Township, near Mankato, according to charges filed in Blue Earth County District Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Steven Earle called 911 at 1:02 p.m. to report that his son, Travis Earle, had a knife, was acting violent and "bulling him around." While on the call, the 911 dispatcher asked if he was injured and Steven Earle answered, "I'm hurting." At that point, the phone call disconnected.

The dispatcher called back and Steven Earle answered, with the dispatcher hearing him tell his son to "get out of my room please." The complaint says "scuffling and yelling can then be heard, which turns into screaming."

The line disconnected again and attempts to call back went straight to voicemail.

Deputies responded to the home and were met by Travis Earle outside, who told the deputies that he was defending himself from his father, claiming his father "had come at [him]" with a knife. He informed the deputies that his father was inside the home and "might be dead."

Steven Earle was found inside the house, sitting on the floor against a couch. He was conscious and able to speak but becoming less coherent with time, according to the complaint, as he was suffering from "several severe injuries consistent with knife wounds and substantial blood loss."

A "doubled-edged dagger-style knife" was found on the couch, and Steven Earle's cellphone was broken on the floor.

Travis Earle claimed that the altercation with his father began when he attempted to cancel a cable subscription. At some point during the altercation, Steven Earle called 911 and his son admitted saying, "If you call the cops, I'm going to stab you with your own knife."

Travis Earle claimed his father was holding the knife and talking to dispatch when he "twisted [his father's] hands back toward [his father] and stabbed him with it," the criminal complaint states.

Travis Earle said he blacked out during the attack, but could recall wanting to stab his father "straight through the chest." But after the attack, he indicated that he "feels sorry" and "wishes [his father] had superpowers to heal right back up."

Prior to the stabbing, Steven Earle had texted a witness with a message that read: "All morning Travis took my phones away He’s been threatening me with a knife I don’t know what to do he’s controlling me bad."

Travis Earle has been charged with one count of second-degree intentional murder and one count of second-degree unintentional murder. He is being held in the Blue Earth County Jail.