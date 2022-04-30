Skip to main content
Charges: Minnesota father fatally stabbed by son during 911 call

Charges: Minnesota father fatally stabbed by son during 911 call

A "doubled-edged dagger-style knife" was found on the couch, and the victim's cellphone was broken on the floor.

Joe Nelson

A "doubled-edged dagger-style knife" was found on the couch, and the victim's cellphone was broken on the floor.

A 59-year-old Minnesota man is dead after being stabbed by his 24-year-old son, according to charges. 

Steven L. Earle died in surgery around 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, after being stabbed by his son approximately eight hours earlier at 208 Eleanor Street in South Bend Township, near Mankato, according to charges filed in Blue Earth County District Court. 

According to the criminal complaint, Steven Earle called 911 at 1:02 p.m. to report that his son, Travis Earle, had a knife, was acting violent and "bulling him around." While on the call, the 911 dispatcher asked if he was injured and Steven Earle answered, "I'm hurting." At that point, the phone call disconnected. 

The dispatcher called back and Steven Earle answered, with the dispatcher hearing him tell his son to "get out of my room please." The complaint says "scuffling and yelling can then be heard, which turns into screaming." 

The line disconnected again and attempts to call back went straight to voicemail. 

Deputies responded to the home and were met by Travis Earle outside, who told the deputies that he was defending himself from his father, claiming his father "had come at [him]" with a knife. He informed the deputies that his father was inside the home and "might be dead."

Steven Earle was found inside the house, sitting on the floor against a couch. He was conscious and able to speak but becoming less coherent with time, according to the complaint, as he was suffering from "several severe injuries consistent with knife wounds and substantial blood loss."

A "doubled-edged dagger-style knife" was found on the couch, and Steven Earle's cellphone was broken on the floor. 

Travis Earle claimed that the altercation with his father began when he attempted to cancel a cable subscription. At some point during the altercation, Steven Earle called 911 and his son admitted saying, "If you call the cops, I'm going to stab you with your own knife."

Travis Earle claimed his father was holding the knife and talking to dispatch when he "twisted [his father's] hands back toward [his father] and stabbed him with it," the criminal complaint states. 

Travis Earle said he blacked out during the attack, but could recall wanting to stab his father "straight through the chest." But after the attack, he indicated that he "feels sorry" and "wishes [his father] had superpowers to heal right back up."

Prior to the stabbing, Steven Earle had texted a witness with a message that read: "All morning Travis took my phones away He’s been threatening me with a knife I don’t know what to do he’s controlling me bad."

Travis Earle has been charged with one count of second-degree intentional murder and one count of second-degree unintentional murder. He is being held in the Blue Earth County Jail. 

Next Up

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

Charges: Minnesota father fatally stabbed by son during 911 call

A "doubled-edged dagger-style knife" was found on the couch, and the victim's cellphone was broken on the floor.

Munger mugshot
MN News

Charges: Brainerd man admitted to woman's gruesome murder

Michael Lowell Munger, 53, said he and the victim argued about infidelity before he strangled her with a belt.

Minneapolis police
MN News

3rd killing in 24 hours marks 31st homicide of year in Minneapolis

A man was shot and collapsed in the street in north Minneapolis, police said.

radio station, microphone
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio stars Barreiro, Hartman, Rosen all hit by COVID

The trio announced their situations within a 90-minute span on Friday.

Big Marine Lake
MN News

1 dead, search ongoing after 'boating tragedy' on MN lake

Two men were ejected after losing control of their boat on Friday.

michelle benson for governor
MN News

Michelle Benson withdraws from MN governor's race

Benson also announced she won't seek re-election to the Minnesota Senate.

Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 2.44.12 PM
MN News

After lockdown, 4 west metro schools to begin security wand screenings

Immediate District 287 announced the plans after a student brought a loaded gun to school in Brooklyn Park on Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 10.35.03 AM
MN News

Cause of deadly Le Sueur County home explosion revealed

Kailey Lynn Mach, a 20-year-old Augsburg College student, died in the explosion.

photo-0068
MN Property

Gallery: Home in exclusive Edina cul de sac on market for $1.8M

The stunning 6,000-square-foot home is on a 1-acre plot in an Edina cul-de-sac.

Swan boats
Minnesota Life

Lakes in Minneapolis, St. Paul gain a flock of swan boat rentals

It’s a-boat time.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Friday morning gunfire in north Minneapolis leaves 1 dead

It marks the 30th death investigated as a homicide this year in Minneapolis.

Starbucks
MN News

A Minnesota first: Starbucks employees unionize in St. Paul

Workers voted 14-1 to unionize.

Related

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Father critical after being stabbed by son near Mankato

The son has been arrested.

Screen Shot 2020-07-24 at 7.58.38 PM
MN News

Charges: Son punched, stabbed and bit mother during fatal assault

The victim is a Big Lake City Council member.

Screen Shot 2021-04-21 at 12.10.00 PM
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud woman maced, fatally stabbed man in alley

A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at St. Cloud Hospital 32 minutes after the 911 call was made.

Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.03.50 AM
MN News

Charges: 2-month-old baby dies following assault by Mankato father

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, assaulted his daughter in September, according to charges.

Tamara Vandermoon
MN News

Wanted fugitive killed in Mpls. was a child sex-trafficking victim

She was fatally shot in the back on Dec. 20 in south Minneapolis.

Christopher Colgrove
MN News

Charges: Man fatally stabs woman in front of police after Taser was ineffective

The victim has been identified as a 53-year-old from rural Bagley.

4410421098_00fc75d026_k
MN News

Man fatally stabbed on Metro Transit bus in Uptown, Minneapolis

It happened just two blocks east of a deadly shooting that happened two hours earlier.

Hardy Wills-Traxler
MN News

Charges: Man stabbed his father, set his home on fire

The 25-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson.