Skip to main content
Charges: Minnesota man baited trophy-sized bear with donuts, killed it in his yard

Charges: Minnesota man baited trophy-sized bear with donuts, killed it in his yard

The man told authorities be bought a hunting license weeks later to cover the out-of-season killing.

Pixabay

The man told authorities be bought a hunting license weeks later to cover the out-of-season killing.

A Minnesota man who allegedly admitted to shooting and killing a trophy-sized bear in his backyard last year now faces six charges related to the hunting violation. 

Last Thursday, Michael J. Thielen, 42, was charged with three gross misdemeanors and three additional misdemeanors in Morrison County District Court. 

According to court documents, authorities received two anonymous tips about the bear's killing in early September. 

Conservation officers met with Thielen at his home, where he admitted to baiting the bear with bird seed and donuts before killing it in the middle of the night on July 28. 

The trophy-sized bear had a score of over 20 with it's hide weighing 80 pounds, according to charges. 

Thielen told authorities he wrapped the bear in plastic after shooting it. When he returned home from work, the bear was warm and covered in bees and he took 50-60 pounds of meat off the animal before it became full of maggots. 

Thielen left the bear's skull outside to allow insects to clean it and used a skid-steer loader to haul the rest of the animal to a dumpster, according to charges. 

After the killing, Thielen allegedly bought a residence surplus bear hunting license to attempt to cover the killing that occurred weeks before the start of the season. 

His charges relate to using artificial lights to hunt, wanton waste of an animal, hunting out of season, taking the bear without a license, placing bait without a license and baiting the bear. 

Next Up

Pixabay - black bear
MN News

Charges: Man baited trophy-sized bear with donuts, killed it

The man told authorities be bought a hunting license weeks later to cover the out-of-season killing.

image
MN Food & Drink

Afro Deli opens new location in Cedar-Riverside

The restaurant is known for its fresh, fusion dishes.

Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 10.07.34 AM
Minnesota Life

Locally-crafted flowers to be sold at Spyhouse Coffee

The floral pop-up shop will benefit local charities.

Flickr - Sun Country airplane Nevada - Tomas Del Coro
MN News

Sun Country sorry for Vancouver to MSP flight debacle

The new route to the Canadian city was announced late last year.

Minneapolis-Downtown-Council-Aquatennial-2021-Hoskovec_D3_8156-scaled
MN Events

Minneapolis Aquatennial events announced for 2022

It's the city's 83rd year celebrating the festival.

Daunte Wright
MN News

Brooklyn Center to pay Daunte Wright's family $3.25 million

The settlement is the largest for a city outside of Minneapolis in Minnesota's history.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 22

The latest from the state health department.

US-169 BUS, Shakopee, Minnesota - June 2019 (1)
MN News

Eden Prairie 19-year-old killed in crash near Valleyfair

The crash happened just before midnight near Valleyfair.

image
Minnesota Life

Renderings unveiled for potential World's Fair in Bloomington

Minnesota is one of five destinations in the running to host the event in 2027.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Opulent estate for sale is a Wisconsin landmark

The Italian Renaissance-style mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Daniel Santulli
MN News

Ex-frat members convicted in hazing incident that left Eden Prairie teen paralyzed

The incident left Daniel Santulli without the ability to see, hear and walk.

The Sheridan Room
MN News

Sheridan Room in Northeast Minneapolis to close

The restaurant, formerly known as the Modern Café’, had been open since 2015.

Related

Sheldon Thompson
MN News

Minnesota man charged with killing pregnant woman and her son

The woman was 13 weeks pregnant, according to a medical examiner's report.

MN News

Charges: Driver ran over couple because they 'freaked him out'

A husband and wife were killed while out for a walk last week.

MN News

Charges: Man killed daughter's mother on Thanksgiving

A 2-year-old girl's mother was found shot in the back.

Stimac bear
MN News

Charges: Brainerd man shot, killed 700 lb black bear on protected land

The killing happened on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

Screen Shot 2019-10-07 at 8.53.27 AM
MN News

Charges: Father, daughter married shortly after killing Minnesota man

The Minnesota man's remains were discovered in September.

Screen Shot 2019-04-25 at 3.19.13 PM
MN News

Black bear shot and killed in North St. Paul

Authorities say it posed a threat to public safety.

MN News

Charges: Man shot and killed dog for peeing on his trees

It happened in small town south of Mankato.

Camerata apartments
MN News

Charges: Man started dumpster fire, threatened to kill officers

The man refused to exit his unit, prompting authorities to bring in a SWAT team.