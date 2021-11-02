Charges: MN man chucked homemade bomb at house in St. Joseph

A 26-year-old Minnesota man has been charged for allegedly throwing a homemade bomb at a man's house in St. Joseph.

Joshua R. Quade was charged Sept. 20 in Benton County District Court and arrested this past Friday, Oct. 29, on a felony warrant.

According to charging documents, a deputy from the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on the 7800 block of River Road Northeast in rural St. Joseph around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 13, 2020, after a "suspicious object" was thrown by a person from a vehicle.

The victim told the deputy that he heard something similar to a firework and a "popping" sound hitting his garage, which he and his girlfriend were inside at the time the object was thrown.

The object is described in the criminal complaint as a "white plastic bag containing an emptied out Grey Goose Vodka bottle stuffed with smaller and larger size firecrackers." Three butane fuel canisters were wrapped around the bottle with duct tape, which "appeared to have lead or gun powder pellets stuck to the inside sticky part of the tape."

There was also a "silver larger looking firework object with a putty type material" lying near the object. The neck of the vodka bottle and another firework was also found nearby.

A bomb squad dissembled the device and found that additional fireworks and screws, ultimately determining that it was a homemade bomb, with Quade's fingerprints found on the sticky part of the duct tape.

Quade has been charged with negligent discharge of an explosive device, possession of an explosive device by a prohibited person and second-degree assault, all of which are felonies.

The criminal complaint notes that Quade was convicted of felony terroristic threats in October 2013 in Stearns County, and for felony assault in Stearns County in November 2017.