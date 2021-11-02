Charges: MN man chucked homemade bomb at house in St. Joseph

Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Charges: Minnesota man chucked homemade bomb at house in St. Joseph
Publish date:

Charges: Minnesota man chucked homemade bomb at house in St. Joseph

The man is accused of using a Grey Goose vodka bottle to make a bomb.
Author:

Credit: Benton County Jail

The man is accused of using a Grey Goose vodka bottle to make a bomb.

A 26-year-old Minnesota man has been charged for allegedly throwing a homemade bomb at a man's house in St. Joseph.

Joshua R. Quade was charged Sept. 20 in Benton County District Court and arrested this past Friday, Oct. 29, on a felony warrant. 

According to charging documents, a deputy from the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on the 7800 block of River Road Northeast in rural St. Joseph around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 13, 2020, after a "suspicious object" was thrown by a person from a vehicle.

The victim told the deputy that he heard something similar to a firework and a "popping" sound hitting his garage, which he and his girlfriend were inside at the time the object was thrown. 

The object is described in the criminal complaint as a "white plastic bag containing an emptied out Grey Goose Vodka bottle stuffed with smaller and larger size firecrackers." Three butane fuel canisters were wrapped around the bottle with duct tape, which "appeared to have lead or gun powder pellets stuck to the inside sticky part of the tape."

There was also a "silver larger looking firework object with a putty type material" lying near the object. The neck of the vodka bottle and another firework was also found nearby. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

A bomb squad dissembled the device and found that additional fireworks and screws, ultimately determining that it was a homemade bomb, with Quade's fingerprints found on the sticky part of the duct tape. 

Quade has been charged with negligent discharge of an explosive device, possession of an explosive device by a prohibited person and second-degree assault, all of which are felonies. 

The criminal complaint notes that Quade was convicted of felony terroristic threats in October 2013 in Stearns County, and for felony assault in Stearns County in November 2017.

Next Up

Joseph Quade
MN News

Charges: MN man chucked homemade bomb at house in St. Joseph

The man is accused of using a Grey Goose vodka bottle to make a bomb.

Northeast Middle School
MN News

Investigation launched over teacher's use of n-word at Minneapolis school

The incident sparked a walkout protest and a petition last week.

Detroit Lakes High School
MN News

Shooting threats directed at 2 schools in Detroit Lakes

Both threats have been dealt with and individuals involved have been "dealt with."

Jacob Danielson
MN News

Sheriff fires deputy who drove drunk, cites 'repeated' policy violations

Danielson was driving his personal vehicle and there were two children in the car at the time of the crash

Voting survey vote election
MN News

2021 elections: When to expect results from Minneapolis, St. Paul

We might have some unofficial results tonight, but some races could extend to Wednesday.

Night Ranger, Rock from the Heart
Sponsored Story

Rock from the Heart debuts in Fargo, returns to Minneapolis in 2022

Rock from the Heart blends heart health and rock n' roll.

Pexels - voting buttons hand holding - crop
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Results from municipal elections in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and more

The latest as the results come in.

Regina Hospital
MN Health

Regina Hospital in Hastings to close family birth center in 2022

A declining birth rate in the area is the reason for the closure.

covid nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota to open 'alternative care site' to help with COVID hospital surge

After a brief dip in COVID cases statewide, they have been rising again over the past week.

Pixabay - gavel court
MN News

Twin Cities tobacco shop owner convicted of sexually assaulting woman

He had offered the woman a job pricing items for the store.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 2

The latest.

c freitag - otter tail co jail - crop
MN News

Man who killed high school sweethearts while fleeing police sentenced

"What have I done?" the suspect allegedly uttered after causing the fatal crash.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-07-01 at 2.44.52 PM
MN News

Suspected pipe bomb discovered in Rosemount family's barn

Foul play is not suspected.

Post office Prescott
MN News

Bomb found near post office in Prescott, Wisconsin

The St. Paul Bomb Squad neutralized the IED.

Blake Maloney
MN News

Charges: Farmington man killed 3 family members with AR-15 rifle, hammer

Maloney is accused of killing his brother and father days before he killed his mother.

Michael Edmund Richmond
MN News

Charges: MN man recorded himself sexually assaulting toddler

The 33-year-old man is facing decades in prison if convicted.

Evonne Sharkey
MN News

Woman charged in strangulation murder of St. Paul man

The woman told investigators that she was fighting off the man.

dirty-g70b51bcce_1280
MN News

MN man charged with hacking, attempting to extort $150,000 from MLB

The St. Louis Park man allegedly accessed MLB computer systems and illegally streamed content from it.

telephone-586268_1280
MN News

Charges: Ex-worker threatened to bomb Hennepin Co. facility

The 65-year-old and his girlfriend said they planned to sue the county.

Michael Hari
MN News

Illinois man found guilty in Minnesota mosque bombing

A federal jury found Michael Hari guilty on all five counts for his role in planning the 2017 bombing at the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center.