Skip to main content
Charges: Minnesota man planned to livestream mass shooting

Charges: Minnesota man planned to livestream mass shooting

The 32-year-old from Fergus Falls was arrested the day after his threats were reported.

Otter Tail County Jail

The 32-year-old from Fergus Falls was arrested the day after his threats were reported.

A man whom police believe fits the profile of a "mass violence perpetrator" is behind bars and facing felony charges after allegedly threatening mass violence in an online chat former. 

Daniel Jennings, 32, of Fergus Falls, was arrested after a person from Vancouver, Washington reported that Jennings had threatened her life on the online chat server Discord. Another complaint reported Jennings threatening a mass shooting and suicide by cop while playing an online game. 

According to the charges filed in Otter Tail County District Court, Jennings warned that his guns were loaded and "everything nice and clean and ready to go."

"I have literally taken a sick day off work. That’s how bad all this has f***** me up," his message read, adding that he'll "kill that piece of s***" from Vancouver, Washington. 

He also referred to himself as "the Charles Whiteman type," which was an apparent reference to 1966 Austin, Texas mass murderer Charles Whitman, who fired on innocent people for 96 minutes, killing 14 and wounding 31 others. 

Jennings also messaged people in the chat saying he was planning to livestream the attack, saying it "Will be lots of fun."

"I mean, I’m just giving the people what they want. Entertainment," his message reads, according to the charges. 

The criminal complaint notes that Fergus Falls was set to celebrate its annual Summerfest beginning June 10, with a parade happening June 11. While the reference was made, it's unclear based on the charges if Jennings was planning to attack during the city's festival events. 

Just before 10:30 a.m. on June 11, a search warrant conducted at Jennings' home turned up multiple guns and "a large amount of ammunition." Jennings had a bolt-action rifle, Ruger AR-15 and a .44 caliber handgun. He also had a gas mask and a filing system that authorities say included what "appeared to be a 'hit list' containing names, addresses, and phone numbers of individuals." 

Jennings has been charged with two counts of felony terrorist threats and three counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. 

Next Up

Daniel Jennings
MN News

Charges: Minnesota man planned to livestream mass shooting

The 32-year-old from Fergus Falls was arrested the day after his threats were reported.

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 10.28.04 AM
MN News

Surveillance video of Buffalo Allina Health mass shooting released

Surveillance footage also showed Ulrich bring a suitcase of pipe bombs inside the clinic.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for Friday, June 17

Friday marks the 834th day since the first case was confirmed in Minnesota on March 5, 2020.

child vaccine pexels
MN Coronavirus

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5

The nation's youngest children could begin receiving vaccines as soon as next week.

2259178520_f6f4563a94_k
TV, Movies and The Arts

Vince McMahon to appear on WWE Smackdown in Minneapolis Friday

McMahon is being investigated over an alleged $3 million settlement to a former employee with whom he had an affair.

Target store
MN Shopping

Target to rival Amazon Prime with 'biggest' ever Deal Days

The move comes shortly after the company announced it would slash prices due to unwanted inventory accrued from the pandemic.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash: Speeding driver strikes bridge pillar in Brooklyn Park

The crash happened early Friday morning on Highway 610 at Highway 252.

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 8.20.20 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Gia Vang bids farewell as news anchor at KARE 11

Vang's final day at KARE 11 was Friday.

Teppanyaki Grill Supreme Buffet in Fridley, Minn.
MN News

Minnesota restaurant 'ghost owners' charged with 26 felonies

Sufeng Zheng, 46, and Ting Gui Zheng, 51, face 26 felony-level tax fraud charges.

image
MN News

City of Faribault settles federal lawsuit over rent discrimination

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota announced the settlement Wednesday.

image
MN News

Knife-wielding man robs park-goers of water bottle in Dakota County

Authorities are reminding park-goers to be aware of their surroundings.

4408 front 2
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This charming Linden Hills cottage has a surprising number of rooms

Close to Lake Harriet, Bde Maka Ska and all of the unique restaurants and shops next to it

Related

Jawan Carroll
MN News

Charges: Gang member accused of deadly mass shooting outside club

He's linked to nine of the 10 victims who were struck by bullets.

Screen Shot 2021-02-10 at 1.17.39 PM
MN News

Victim killed in Buffalo clinic mass shooting identified as mother-of-2

The 37-year-old was one of five people shot when a gunman entered the Buffalo clinic.

Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 8.41.45 AM
MN News

Sheriff predicted violence night before mass shooting at St. Paul bar

One person was killed and 14 others were injured in the shootout.

Screen Shot 2021-02-09 at 3.48.48 PM
MN News

Buffalo clinic mass shooting: Here's what we know so far

The 67-year-old alleged gunman has been taken into custody.

Gregory Ulrich
MN News

Murder, explosives charges for Gregory Ulrich in Buffalo clinic mass shooting

He has also been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Dayne Sitladeen
MN News

Canadian rapper wanted for homicide is sentenced for crimes in MN

He is known in Toronto as the rapper Yung Lava.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Mass shooting in downtown Minneapolis: 2 dead, 8 injured

Police arrived to find numerous victims on the ground outside a night club.

Screen Shot 2021-02-09 at 3.42.55 PM
MN News

Watch live: Prosecutor, sheriff update Buffalo mass shooter charges

Gregory Ulrich has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of explosives.