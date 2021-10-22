Charges: MN man recorded himself sexually assaulting toddler

October 22, 2021
Charges: Minnesota man recorded himself sexually assaulting toddler

Credit: Wright County Jail

Publish date:

Charges: Minnesota man recorded himself sexually assaulting toddler

The 33-year-old man is facing decades in prison if convicted.
Author:

A 33-year-old Buffalo, Minnesota man is facing numerous felony charges are allegedly recording himself sexually assaulting an 18-month-old child. 

Michael Edmund Richmond has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of felony use of minors in sexual performance/pornographic work. The sexual assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years and each child pornography charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. 

According to charging documents, a search warrant executed at Richmond's home turned up numerous electronic devices storing five videos and screen shots that appeared to show him "sexually assaulting a then eighteen-month-old female," who is now 3 years old. 

"The videos were found on an external hard drive that was seized from Defendant. Over 100 other videos and thousands of photographs containing suspected child pornography were also found on Defendant's external hard drive," the criminal complaint says. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Forensic investigators found that Richmond recorded the assault Mar. 17, 2019. They were transferred to an external hard drive and attempted to delete the videos in July 2019 after he was accused of molesting another child. 

Earlier this month, Richmond had his cellphone "wiped" after a law enforcement contact card was left at his home, the complaint says. It was says Richmond's external hard drive had two folders to organize content. They were labeled "Heaven" and "Hell." The sexual assault videos had been deleted from the "Hell" folder. 

Richmond was arrested Oct. 18 and charged in Wright County District Court on Oct. 20. 

Next Up

money
Minnesota Life

Money Gal Coaching: Mastering the spiritual parts of money

Kelly Blodgett used her passion behind becoming debt free to launch Money Gal Coaching.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man runs from cops, steals car and fatally strikes pedestrian in St. Paul

The incident began around 5 a.m. Friday.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M will now require proof that employees have been vaccinated for COVID

Previously, only students were required to be vaccinated.

CDC - vaccine band aid
MN Coronavirus

Walz says Minnesota will start administering J&J, Moderna booster shots

Pfizer/BioNtech booster shots had already been approved.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Report reveals details about ethics investigation into Rep. Hagedorn

The congressman described the report's findings as "unfounded conclusions."

33462769592_d32f34fd48_k
Travel

SkyWest cancels hundreds of flights due to server error

More than 80 have been canceled at MSP Airport.

elk
Minnesota Life

First elk in more than 100 years spotted in parts of southern WI

The elk population was reintroduced to Wisconsin in recent decades.

grand marais
Travel

10 beautiful Minnesota cities to visit for outdoor adventures

These places are perfect for a day trip or a weekend getaway.

1991BlizzardStillFrame
Minnesota Life

Expect to hear a lot about the 1991 Halloween Blizzard over the next week

It's been 30 years, but for many it feels like yesterday.

Screen Shot 2021-10-22 at 11.33.57 AM
MN News

Woman arrested after shots were fired into hotel room door in Albert Lea

The suspect was caught within minutes of fleeing the scene.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 22

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped four days in a row, but capacity remains tight.

Michael Edmund Richmond
MN News

Charges: MN man recorded himself sexually assaulting toddler

The 33-year-old man is facing decades in prison if convicted.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-12-02 at 10.27.14 AM
MN News

Naked man shot by St. Paul cop is charged for sexual assault of ex-girlfriend

The 31-year-old suspect remains at Regions Hospital after being shot.

Phillip Miller
MN News

Benton County prosecutor charged with sexual assault of teenager

Phillip Miller has been charged with varying levels of sexual assault charges.

Minnesota Sex Offender Program Moose Lake
MN News

Charges: Psychologist sexually assaulted 2 clients at Minnesota Sex Offender Program

The 38-year-old from Duluth is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Andrew Palmer
MN News

Charges: Coach raped teenage girl on Minnesota basketball team

The 33-year-old head coach has been charged in connection to the alleged crimes.

MN News

Charges: Teacher, football coach sexually assaulted 15-year-old student

The 32 year old taught at a middle school in Columbia Heights.

Dequarn Bell
MN News

Hopkins man receives life sentence for vicious assault, holding woman captive

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty after three weeks of trial.

Ryan Feine
MN News

Minnesota man sentenced in 'horrendous' child pornography case

The 35-year-old will serve 38 years in prison.

MN News

Man charged with abducting, sexually assaulting Fergus Falls mother

The 39-year-old tied up his victim after abducting her at gunpoint in front of her children.