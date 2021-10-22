Charges: MN man recorded himself sexually assaulting toddler

A 33-year-old Buffalo, Minnesota man is facing numerous felony charges are allegedly recording himself sexually assaulting an 18-month-old child.

Michael Edmund Richmond has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of felony use of minors in sexual performance/pornographic work. The sexual assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years and each child pornography charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

According to charging documents, a search warrant executed at Richmond's home turned up numerous electronic devices storing five videos and screen shots that appeared to show him "sexually assaulting a then eighteen-month-old female," who is now 3 years old.

"The videos were found on an external hard drive that was seized from Defendant. Over 100 other videos and thousands of photographs containing suspected child pornography were also found on Defendant's external hard drive," the criminal complaint says.

Forensic investigators found that Richmond recorded the assault Mar. 17, 2019. They were transferred to an external hard drive and attempted to delete the videos in July 2019 after he was accused of molesting another child.

Earlier this month, Richmond had his cellphone "wiped" after a law enforcement contact card was left at his home, the complaint says. It was says Richmond's external hard drive had two folders to organize content. They were labeled "Heaven" and "Hell." The sexual assault videos had been deleted from the "Hell" folder.

Richmond was arrested Oct. 18 and charged in Wright County District Court on Oct. 20.