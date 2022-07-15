Charges: MN man unlicensed, potentially high in crash that killed woman, 79

Skip to main content
Charges: Minnesota man unlicensed, potentially high in crash that killed woman, 79

A needle and two vials of Narcan were found inside Logan Klooster's vehicle.

Morrison County Jail

A Randall, Minnesota man was driving without a license and potentially high when he hit another driver head-on and killed her, charges in Hennepin County say.

Logan Richard Klooster, 33, faces two felony-level counts of criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed 79-year-old Shirley Emma Friebe, of Eagle Bend, on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, the Morrison County Dispatch received a call that a driver was driving "all over the roadway" on Hwy. 27. A follow-up call said the driver had crashed head-on with another vehicle just west of County Road 238. 

The driver who was reported to be weaving all over the road was identified as Klooster. The other driver, identified as Friebe, was declared dead at the scene.

A person driving behind Klooster recorded cell phone video of him weaving on the road. 

The video allegedly shows Klooster driving "from the dirt shoulder on the right side of the road, back across the opposing lane of traffic, and onto the dirt shoulder on the other side of the roadway, driving in the wrong lane of traffic," before ultimately colliding with Friebe.

When authorities began to investigate the crash scene, an officer noted a hypodermic needle sitting on Klooster's driver-side floor. In addition, two vials of the opioid overdose treatment Narcan were found on the driver's seat.

According to the complaint, Klooster was initially unconscious when police first made contact. However after Narcan was administered, he then became responsive.

Klooster was taken to an area hospital and a blood draw was taken. Those results are pending at the time of this story being published. 

The complaint states that Klooster said to an officer that "he was cleaned up until that day" when he arrived at the jail, also noting something relating to a "relapse."

Klooster is noted to originally be from Iowa, as was reported by police when the crash initially happened. He current residence is in Minnesota.

Klooster is in custody with a $100,000 bail set with no conditions and $50,000 set with conditions. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Aug. 1.

