Charges: Woman killed man with scissors, burned him in camper

Skip to main content
Charges: Minnesota woman killed man with scissors, burned him in camper

Charges: Minnesota woman killed man with scissors, burned him in camper

The 42-year-old said she "may have" used meth before killing the man.

Itasca County Sheriff's Office

The 42-year-old said she "may have" used meth before killing the man.

A Deer River woman is facing murder and arson charges after she stabbed a man and set fire to his camper while he was in it.

Crystal Marie Wilson, 42, has been charged with second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson after a man was found dead, having been stabbed numerous times and left to burn inside a camper rural Deer River, Minnesota. 

On July 18, Itasca County officials were dispatched to Ball Club on a report that a camper was on fire. At the scene, they saw smoke coming from behind a hardware store, where a camper was engulfed in flames.

Witnesses on the scene had pulled a man out of the camper. A responding officer checked for a pulse but could not find one. The man was suffering from puncture wounds on his arms and back.

Officers learned that the man was the nephew of the owner of the hardware store, who said she had last seen him the night before.

The next day, officers spoke with a witness who said he believed Wilson was involved in the incident. He had kicked Wilson out of his house because she was acting “strange,” according to court documents.

She had shown up to the house in clothes covered in blood, and when the two observed the camper on fire, she said, “He will not be able to hurt anybody again.”

Wilson was interviewed by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, where she admitted she had stabbed the man with scissors before lighting the camper on fire.

Wilson stated that she had gone to the camper on July 17 after a pow wow, adding that they "may have" used methamphetamine.

At some point, Wilson said she became paranoid the man was going to stab her with a butcher knife. She proceeded stab him with scissors multiple times as well as kick, punch him and strangle him, according to the interview.

She also head butted him and “pissed on him.”

She then fell asleep or went unconscious on the floor of the camper. Upon waking up, Wilson said the man felt cold to the touch and “dead.”

She then found a lighter and set fire to the camper by lighting curtains and blankets, telling authorities that she thought she was "burning a witch."

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 9.14.47 AM
MN News

Charges: Woman killed man with scissors, burned him in camper

The 42-year-old said she "may have" used meth before killing the man.

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 9.46.18 AM
MN News

Appeal to find girl, 10, missing in Minneapolis

Majestii Newsom was last seen Thursday morning.

Minnesota Aurora
MN Sports

Despite championship loss, Aurora FC's inaugural season is a success

The pre-professional team developed a devoted following during their first season in the USL W League.

monkeypox
MN News

Monkeypox declared public health emergency: What does it mean for MN?

Most of the more than 2,800 cases in the U.S. are in three states, with just 19 cases confirmed in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 3.28.43 PM
MN News

Man sentenced for killing his grandma after she blew her nose

Timothy Steele, 42, was previously convicted of second-degree intentional murder.

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 9.07.53 AM
MN News

Man, woman, child killed at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

The suspected killer, Anthony O. Brown, is pictured.

FYWR25wUcAIVFtC
MN Weather

Severe t-storm watch in MN for 75 mph winds, large hail, tornadoes

Storms are expected to intensify Saturday morning.

monkeypox
MN Health

Number of monkeypox cases in Minnesota rises to 19

It's up from 13 earlier this week.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 4.14.59 PM
MN Travel

Designs unveiled for proposed Lake Minnetonka hotel

Excelsior Bay Hotel aims to bring back the bygone days of local lakeside leisure.

image
MN Food & Drink

Native-owned independent coffee shop opens in Roseville

Makwa means black bear in Ojibwe.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 4.33.43 PM
MN News

'Don't Look Up' in real life: TV anchor's attitude is mockery to climate reality

A real-life version of a scene from the movie "Don't Look Up" happened this week.

prescription medication drugs opioids pill bottle
MN News

Teen charged for overdose death of 15-year-old West St. Paul girl

A motion has been filed to certify the teen as an adult.

Related

MN News

Charges: Arkansas man killed Edina woman, burned her body

The Arkansas man is a native of Delano, Minnesota.

Angelo Borreson
MN News

Charges: Man killed woman after she told him to hurry up

The deadly incident happened on New Year's Day morning.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 9.14.06 AM
MN News

Woman arrested over man's killing in St. Paul

The 49-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis.

James Robert Hess.
MN News

Charges: Man shot brother in the eye, let his body decompose in camper

James Robert Hess faces second-degree murder charges for the shooting death of his brother, William Harold Hess Jr.

Elizabeth Lynch
MN News

Hector woman charged in shooting death of her boyfriend

The 42-year-old victim was shot dead on March 26.

MN News

Charges: Blaine man shoots dead the wife who was divorcing him

The 46-year-old man called police saying he killed his wife.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Woman stabs 71-year-old man with whom she was living

She was doing a needlework project when she got up and stabbed him, charges said.

Evonne Sharkey
MN News

Woman charged in strangulation murder of St. Paul man

The woman told investigators that she was fighting off the man.