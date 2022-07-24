Charges: Woman killed man with scissors, burned him in camper

A Deer River woman is facing murder and arson charges after she stabbed a man and set fire to his camper while he was in it.

Crystal Marie Wilson, 42, has been charged with second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson after a man was found dead, having been stabbed numerous times and left to burn inside a camper rural Deer River, Minnesota.

On July 18, Itasca County officials were dispatched to Ball Club on a report that a camper was on fire. At the scene, they saw smoke coming from behind a hardware store, where a camper was engulfed in flames.

Witnesses on the scene had pulled a man out of the camper. A responding officer checked for a pulse but could not find one. The man was suffering from puncture wounds on his arms and back.

Officers learned that the man was the nephew of the owner of the hardware store, who said she had last seen him the night before.

The next day, officers spoke with a witness who said he believed Wilson was involved in the incident. He had kicked Wilson out of his house because she was acting “strange,” according to court documents.

She had shown up to the house in clothes covered in blood, and when the two observed the camper on fire, she said, “He will not be able to hurt anybody again.”

Wilson was interviewed by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, where she admitted she had stabbed the man with scissors before lighting the camper on fire.

Wilson stated that she had gone to the camper on July 17 after a pow wow, adding that they "may have" used methamphetamine.

At some point, Wilson said she became paranoid the man was going to stab her with a butcher knife. She proceeded stab him with scissors multiple times as well as kick, punch him and strangle him, according to the interview.

She also head butted him and “pissed on him.”

She then fell asleep or went unconscious on the floor of the camper. Upon waking up, Wilson said the man felt cold to the touch and “dead.”

She then found a lighter and set fire to the camper by lighting curtains and blankets, telling authorities that she thought she was "burning a witch."