Charges: Minnesota woman tortured her kids, removed boy's blood

A Crosslake woman has been charged with child torture after she repeatedly removed blood from one of her children and forced treatments on her other two children for a medical condition they didn’t have.

Jorden Nicole Borders, 32, was charged with three counts of child torture and three counts of stalking in Crow Wing County court Wednesday.

Law enforcement began investigating Borders in May. The investigation came after one of her children, 9, received treatment at the hospital for dropping hemoglobin levels. The only explanation for his condition was if someone had been removing his blood, according to the criminal complaint.

Borders claimed that the hospital had withdrawn too much blood. But in a Monday interview, the children stated that Borders would withdraw blood from one of them and make the other two flush it down the toilet before doctor visits.

The child told investigators that Borders would draw his blood until he became “sick” and “sleepy.”

Borders also falsely claimed the other two children, ages 8 and 11, suffered from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, or brittle bone disease. She would force the two children to wear casts and neck braces that they didn’t need, according to the complaint.

A medical review of one of the children found that he had been wearing a cast for more than two years. And a July search warrant executed on the Crosslake home Borders and the children lived in found evidence including syringes and casts. Borders would allegedly take these items from local doctors’ offices and clinics.

And when the children’s father was home, one of the children was forced to use a wheelchair to support Borders’ false claims that he needed it.

In addition to the unnecessary casts, Borders would force one of the children to cough at the doctor's office and pretend he had asthma. He was given asthma medication despite not needing it. The child also stated that sometimes his dad would use the medication.

According to the complaint, Borders would choke all three of the children and hit them with items including belts and chargers. She would also force them to stand outside in the winter.

On one occasion, Borders “busted” one child’s head open but told a teacher that one of the other children had done it.

Borders was receiving money from the State of Minnesota for taking care of one of the children and had been nominated to receive gifts and awards from various non-profits. The total money she received was more than $35,000, according to the complaint.

On Monday, law enforcement attempted to arrest Borders but were unable to find her. Law enforcement believed she was hiding out in her home.

Borders was booked into Crow Wing County Jail on Wednesday, according to FOX9.