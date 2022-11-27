Skip to main content
Charges: Minnesota woman tortured her kids, removed boy's blood

Charges: Minnesota woman tortured her kids, removed boy's blood

Warning: This story contains upsetting content.

Crow Wing County Jail

Warning: This story contains upsetting content.

A Crosslake woman has been charged with child torture after she repeatedly removed blood from one of her children and forced treatments on her other two children for a medical condition they didn’t have.

Jorden Nicole Borders, 32, was charged with three counts of child torture and three counts of stalking in Crow Wing County court Wednesday.

Law enforcement began investigating Borders in May. The investigation came after one of her children, 9, received treatment at the hospital for dropping hemoglobin levels. The only explanation for his condition was if someone had been removing his blood, according to the criminal complaint.

Borders claimed that the hospital had withdrawn too much blood. But in a Monday interview, the children stated that Borders would withdraw blood from one of them and make the other two flush it down the toilet before doctor visits.

The child told investigators that Borders would draw his blood until he became “sick” and “sleepy.”

Borders also falsely claimed the other two children, ages 8 and 11, suffered from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, or brittle bone disease. She would force the two children to wear casts and neck braces that they didn’t need, according to the complaint.

A medical review of one of the children found that he had been wearing a cast for more than two years. And a July search warrant executed on the Crosslake home Borders and the children lived in found evidence including syringes and casts. Borders would allegedly take these items from local doctors’ offices and clinics.

And when the children’s father was home, one of the children was forced to use a wheelchair to support Borders’ false claims that he needed it.

In addition to the unnecessary casts, Borders would force one of the children to cough at the doctor's office and pretend he had asthma. He was given asthma medication despite not needing it. The child also stated that sometimes his dad would use the medication.

According to the complaint, Borders would choke all three of the children and hit them with items including belts and chargers. She would also force them to stand outside in the winter.

On one occasion, Borders “busted” one child’s head open but told a teacher that one of the other children had done it.

Borders was receiving money from the State of Minnesota for taking care of one of the children and had been nominated to receive gifts and awards from various non-profits. The total money she received was more than $35,000, according to the complaint.

On Monday, law enforcement attempted to arrest Borders but were unable to find her. Law enforcement believed she was hiding out in her home.

Borders was booked into Crow Wing County Jail on Wednesday, according to FOX9.

Next Up

Jorden Nicole Borders
MN News

Charges: Minnesota woman tortured her kids, removed boy's blood

Warning: This story contains upsetting content.

first snow
MN Weather

Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?

The NWS says a band of 6+ inches is looking likely. It's now a matter of where.

ambulance
MN News

Siblings, ages 19 and 14, killed in crash on icy MN highway

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in Carlton County.

Nicholas Kraus
MN News

Man sentenced for fatally striking woman during Uptown protest

Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul drove into a protest in Uptown last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Fleeing suspect crashes into vehicle in Woodbury, 2 injured

The crash occurred Friday afternoon after a pursuit with Woodbury police.

Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 2.34.44 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Yes, that's MN native Jenny Taft in a State Farm commercial

Jenny Taft got her broadcasting career started in Minneapolis in 2011.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

23-year-old woman critical after shooting in Plymouth

A 23-year-old woman was shot Friday night in Plymouth.

white Christmas
MN Lifestyle

2 MN towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country

The list was compiled by Trips Discover and published earlier this month.

Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 8.27.12 AM
MN News

St. Olaf football player charged after fatal crash in Chicago

The 18-year-old is accused of speeding and going the wrong way when he crashed into a vehicle that may have been attempting to flee police.

Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 7.41.18 AM
MN News

Woman 34 weeks pregnant injured by drunk driver in Cottage Grove

The 49-year-old suspected of DUI was booked into jail around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

ambulance
MN News

2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria

The crash involved two people from Alexandria and five from Bloomington.

Screen Shot 2022-11-25 at 6.44.11 PM
MN News

Lengthy standoff in Prior Lake ends late Friday night

The suspect allegedly assaulted an officer outside Kwik Trip, fled and broke into a home.

Related

STPTeensChildTortureRCJ
MN News

Charges: Teen couple tortured children while babysitting in St. Paul

A doctor called this "the worst case of abuse he has seen in over 20 years."

Nasri Ahmed Abdilahi - Bloomington police
MN News

Charges filed against man accused of throwing girlfriend's body in dumpster

Warning: This story contains upsetting details.

Stormie Gysbers
MN News

Charges: 3 kids found alone, hungry in uninhabitable apartment

The mother has been charged with child endangerment and neglect.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Pregnant woman beaten after refusing to have abortion

Upsetting content warning.

Screen Shot 2021-09-03 at 11.08.27 AM
MN News

Charges: Men raped woman they met at MOA, carved initials into her skin

Details in this story are upsetting.

Screen Shot 2021-01-12 at 8.00.32 AM
MN News

St. Paul mother sentenced to prison for murdering her 2-year-old

Ciashia Lee, 30, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after she plead guilty last month.

Sheldon Thompson
MN News

Minnesota man charged with killing pregnant woman and her son

The woman was 13 weeks pregnant, according to a medical examiner's report.

Elizabeth Lynch
MN News

Hector woman charged in shooting death of her boyfriend

The 42-year-old victim was shot dead on March 26.