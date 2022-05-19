Skip to main content
Charges: Minnetonka Nordstrom employee stole $500,000 in merchandise

Charges: Minnetonka Nordstrom employee stole $500,000 in merchandise

Store employees used a covert camera to investigate disappearing merchandise.

Stolen Nordstrom merchandise uncovered by investigators during a search warrant of a home in Plymouth. Courtesy of the Minnetonka Police Department.

Store employees used a covert camera to investigate disappearing merchandise.

A Nordstrom employee at Minnetonka's Ridgedale Center is accused of stealing $500,000 worth of merchandise and re-selling items for cash with the help of his ex-wife. 

Denis Viktorovich Palamarchuk, 47, of Plymouth, is charged with one count of felony theft in Hennepin County District Court. 

Tanya Vladimirovna Alysheva, 48, who was also a Nordstrom employee at the time of the scheme, is charged with one count of felony theft for her alleged involvement re-selling the items online for cash. 

Nordstrom Asset Protection began investigating the disappearance of high-end merchandise last month, according to charging documents. 

A covert camera placed in the business services office allegedly showed Palamarchuk packing store merchandise into a box and placing the items into his car at the loading dock. 

Asset protection employees confronted Palamarchuk, who allegedly admitted to previously stealing two high-end bags and listing them on Craigslist. 

In an interview with law enforcement, Palamarchuk admitted to stealing approximately 20 items.

He told investigators he put the stolen purses into black plastic bags and hid the items in the rafters of an underground parking garage at the apartment complex he'd been staying at during his divorce. 

According to charges, he said he started stealing to help pay his bills.

A search warrant of Palamarchuk's residence in Plymouth uncovered an estimated $500,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Nordstrom, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators also found approximately $46,000 in cash. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Alysheva, his ex-wife, told investigators she'd been helping Palamarchuk sell the items on eBay for cash. 

At the time of their arrests, Palamarchuk and Alysheva were found to be in possession of multiple identification cards and credit cards belonging to Palamarchuk's brothers. 

The brothers had been out of the country for many years and the couple had been using their cards without their knowledge, charges state. 

If convicted, both face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. 

Next Up

Nordstrom
MN News

Charges: Minnetonka Nordstrom employee stole $500,000 in merchandise

Store employees used a covert camera to investigate disappearing merchandise.

Smoothing concrete
MN News

Woman drives into wet concrete, gets stuck in attempt to flee police

The 53-year-old woman drove into wet concrete trying to flee police on Monday.

Jennifer Carnahan
MN News

Family of late Rep. Hagedorn sues widow Carnahan over unpaid medical expenses

The lawsuits allege that Carnahan has yet to reimburse Hagedorn's family for medical expenses despite promising to do so.

storm, severe weather, derecho
MN Weather

Hail and tornadoes possible Thursday in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin

Storms are expected to fire along a warm front draped across southern Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-04-23 at 8.02.52 AM
MN News

Bde Maka Ska pavilion construction begins next week

The former lakeside food stand, home to Lola on the Lake, caught fire in 2019.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

Undercover child sex sting sees 4 men arrested in St. Louis Park

One of the men is being held as he's in a position of authority of power over children.

Owl
MN News

New Raptor Center data shows 'substantial drop' in bird flu patients

However, the virus remains a serious health threat for birds.

Kris Richard Severin
MN News

Hunt for inmate who escaped correctional facility in northeast MN

The 42-year-old might be in the Floodwood area.

Screen Shot 2022-05-18 at 6.16.34 PM
MN News

Suspect kills himself after shooting woman and baby at Fargo restaurant

The suspect was found dead in a stolen vehicle in Minnesota.

CK Kyle Kasio
MN News

Charges: Guest stabbed three men as they slept in Albert Lea

Investigators believe the suspect is related to all three victims.

Kandiyohi County Courthouse
MN News

2 charged for fentanyl overdose death of 19-year-old

The-19-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose last month.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch: Hail, 65 mph gusts, tornadoes possible

The watch is just north of the Twin Cities metro area.

Related

University of minnesota sign
MN News

Charges: U of M employee stole computers, sold them for profit

He spent $134,000 of university money on the computers.

Shillingford
MN News

Charges: Fitness worker went to 70-year-old's home, killed him with gunshot to arm

Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the case.

CK Kyle Kasio
MN News

Charges: Guest stabbed three men as they slept in Albert Lea

Investigators believe the suspect is related to all three victims.

usps mail
MN News

Charges: Woman attacked postal worker with box cutter to prevent him testifying

The woman faces felony charges for stalking and tampering with a witness to prevent testimony.

Tamara Gretz
MN News

Charges: Employee stole $470K to support her essential oils firm

The 49-year-old has a history of fraud and theft.

Mohamed Jama Ismail
MN News

MN man tied to Feeding Our Future probe charged with passport fraud

Mohamed Jama Ismail was arrested on Wednesday by FBI agents on the jetway after boarding an international flight.

Portillo's Maple Grove
MN News

Charges: Blaine man left gun on toilet paper dispenser in Portillo's bathroom

The 78-year-old Blaine man is charged negligent storage of a firearm.

Starbucks
MN News

A Minnesota first: Starbucks employees unionize in St. Paul

Workers voted 14-1 to unionize.