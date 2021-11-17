Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Charges: MN woman had baby with underage runaway from California
Publish date:

Charges: MN woman had baby with underage runaway from California

She faces 10 felonies in connection to the case.
Author:

Pixabay

She faces 10 felonies in connection to the case.

A southern Minnesota woman is accused of having a baby with a teenage boy who ran away from his home in California. 

Julianna Korinn Gutierrez, 28, of Lafayette, faces 10 felonies related to criminal sexual conduct and depriving a parent of their custodial rights, She was charged on Monday in Nicollet County District Court. 

A boy, aged 14-15, ran away from his home in California last year and was found to be living with Gutierrez in Lafayette, Minnesota, this month. Gutierrez said she was in a relationship with the boy, and the boy told police he's the father of Gutierrez's infant child. 

The charges 

According to the criminal complaint, the boy's mother reported him missing on Nov. 23, 2020, with the mom believing he was with Gutierrez. 

Nicollet County Law Enforcement got a tip on Nov. 9 of this year about the missing boy and that he was living with Gutierrez and may be the father of her child, charges said. 

Investigators discovered a vehicle associated with Gutierrez was stopped twice, in Sibley County in September and on Nov. 4 in the City of Lafayette. On Nov. 4, investigators say Gutierrez was driving and a boy matching the juvenile's description was in the passenger's seat. In the back seat, there were two small children, the complaint said. 

During the September stop, Gutierrez was in the passenger seat. The driver told police he was Juan Gutierrez and he matched the description of the missing juvenile. Police believe he gave them a fake name.

The addresses on the citations match where Gutierrez was living. They went to the house in Lafayette on Nov. 11. Inside, they found the missing boy, as well as a 2-week-old child and a 2-year-old child. 

The infant shares the same last name as the missing boy, and before leaving with police, the boy kissed the infant and walked over to Gutierrez, told her he loved her, and appeared to kiss her. After he left the apartment, the 2-year-old child also said "dad" several times, charges said. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The boy told investigators the 2-week-old child was his, saying it isn't possible for anyone else to be the child's father. He said he'd been with Gutierrez for more than 10 months. 

Gutierrez told investigators they knew each other for several years and recently became boyfriend and girlfriend. And they traveled together to Minnesota about 4-5 months ago.

The apartment they were living in only had one bedroom and one bed, charges said.  

Gutierrez is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of depriving another of custodial rights. 

Next Up

joey meatballs facebook
MN Food & Drink

2 new eateries open Thanksgiving week at Rosedale's food hall

It includes the launch of a brand new build-your-own salad concept.

Kavanian Palmer
MN News

Community members rally to support family of slain Good Samaritan

Kavanian Palmer was killed when he tried to stop a driver from leaving the scene of a crash.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Thief steals car with 7-year-old boy inside; man arrested in Minneapolis

The boy wasn't hurt.

ambulance
MN News

Sheriff: Litchfield man killed in crash had sped away from fender bender

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 in Hennepin County.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 8.20.41 AM
MN News

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

patagonia airbnb photo
Travel

Couple named  'top hosts' for off-the-grid cabin

The small space looks out to Lake Superior.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Bloomington teenager waved knife during road rage incident

He is also accused of throwing an object at the other driver's vehicle.

Zimmer and Rodgers
MN Vikings

If this is the last time, you'll miss Zimmer vs Rodgers

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

courtney godfrey
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey taking break to pursue competitive snowboarding career

"I never want to be the person who doesn’t at least try, and that’s why this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up," she said.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's 4th quarter takeover leads Timberwolves over Kings

The Timberwolves star erupted to lead a much-needed victory.

ANGELIQUE CHRISTINE LEPSCH
MN News

Fridley woman missing, her vehicle found near Lowry Bridge

Coordinated search efforts are ongoing.

fargo police chief shooting presser 11-17-21
MN News

2 killed in shooting at Fargo business, suspected gunman turns himself in

A man later walked into the police station and said he was responsible.

Related

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Bloomington teenager waved knife during road rage incident

He is also accused of throwing an object at the other driver's vehicle.

Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 2.38.57 PM
MN News

Man charged with fatally shooting woman at Brainerd area resort

It may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Trimeanna Nicole Williams
MN News

Woman charged in hotel shooting that killed her 'best friend'

She is charged with aiding an offender after the fact.

police lights
MN News

Minneapolis dance teacher charged with sexually assaulting his student

The suspect assaulted the teenage boy during a sleepover at his home, charges say.

MN News

Murder charges dropped in case of missing MN woman

Timothy Barr is no longer charged with murder, but he'll go to prison for a different case.

Screen Shot 2021-05-23 at 9.08.48 AM
MN News

Former University of St. Thomas football player guilty of raping student

The rape happened in a campus dorm room in 2018.

police lights
MN News

Woman found dead in Minneapolis had 'signs of trauma,' police say

Police said her body showed signs of trauma.

spring lake, dassel 2 (1)
MN News

Teenage runaways flee deputy in stolen vehicle, 1 jumps in a lake

The incident happened early Thursday morning in Meeker County.