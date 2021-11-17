Charges: MN woman had baby with underage runaway from California

A southern Minnesota woman is accused of having a baby with a teenage boy who ran away from his home in California.

Julianna Korinn Gutierrez, 28, of Lafayette, faces 10 felonies related to criminal sexual conduct and depriving a parent of their custodial rights, She was charged on Monday in Nicollet County District Court.

A boy, aged 14-15, ran away from his home in California last year and was found to be living with Gutierrez in Lafayette, Minnesota, this month. Gutierrez said she was in a relationship with the boy, and the boy told police he's the father of Gutierrez's infant child.

The charges

According to the criminal complaint, the boy's mother reported him missing on Nov. 23, 2020, with the mom believing he was with Gutierrez.

Nicollet County Law Enforcement got a tip on Nov. 9 of this year about the missing boy and that he was living with Gutierrez and may be the father of her child, charges said.

Investigators discovered a vehicle associated with Gutierrez was stopped twice, in Sibley County in September and on Nov. 4 in the City of Lafayette. On Nov. 4, investigators say Gutierrez was driving and a boy matching the juvenile's description was in the passenger's seat. In the back seat, there were two small children, the complaint said.

During the September stop, Gutierrez was in the passenger seat. The driver told police he was Juan Gutierrez and he matched the description of the missing juvenile. Police believe he gave them a fake name.

The addresses on the citations match where Gutierrez was living. They went to the house in Lafayette on Nov. 11. Inside, they found the missing boy, as well as a 2-week-old child and a 2-year-old child.

The infant shares the same last name as the missing boy, and before leaving with police, the boy kissed the infant and walked over to Gutierrez, told her he loved her, and appeared to kiss her. After he left the apartment, the 2-year-old child also said "dad" several times, charges said.

The boy told investigators the 2-week-old child was his, saying it isn't possible for anyone else to be the child's father. He said he'd been with Gutierrez for more than 10 months.

Gutierrez told investigators they knew each other for several years and recently became boyfriend and girlfriend. And they traveled together to Minnesota about 4-5 months ago.

The apartment they were living in only had one bedroom and one bed, charges said.

Gutierrez is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of depriving another of custodial rights.