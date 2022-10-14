Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94

A Montana man has been charged with fleeing police in a stolen semi-truck that crashed off I-94 in Minnesota Thursday.

Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended when he crashed the semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit.

The Avon Police Department said it was told at 12:19 p.m. that a stolen white semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a blue Moffit forklift in the back was traveling on the interstate.

The semi was reported stolen from a parking lot in Fridley, and the owner was following it.

Police found the vehicle in Stearns County and attempted a traffic stop driver. However, Birdinground allegedly didn't listen to police orders and continued driving westbound on I-94.

Stop sticks were deployed during the pursuit. According to authorities, the semi had a front tire blow out, causing Birdinground to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a ditch.

Birdinground was taken into custody without incident. Officers noted that he showed signs of intoxication.

The Montana man has been charged with theft and fleeing police. He also faces pending fourth-degree DWI charges.