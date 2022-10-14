Skip to main content
Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94

Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94

The man showed signs of intoxication, according to police.

Stearns County Jail

The man showed signs of intoxication, according to police.

A Montana man has been charged with fleeing police in a stolen semi-truck that crashed off I-94 in Minnesota Thursday.

Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended when he crashed the semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit.

The Avon Police Department said it was told at 12:19 p.m. that a stolen white semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a blue Moffit forklift in the back was traveling on the interstate.

The semi was reported stolen from a parking lot in Fridley, and the owner was following it.

Police found the vehicle in Stearns County and attempted a traffic stop driver. However, Birdinground allegedly didn't listen to police orders and continued driving westbound on I-94.

Stop sticks were deployed during the pursuit. According to authorities, the semi had a front tire blow out, causing Birdinground to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a ditch. 

Birdinground was taken into custody without incident. Officers noted that he showed signs of intoxication.

The Montana man has been charged with theft and fleeing police. He also faces pending fourth-degree DWI charges.

Next Up

BirdingroundMugStearnsCoJail
MN News

Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94

The man showed signs of intoxication, according to police.

37339494001_ace4fdaf25_k
MN News

DNR encourages Minnesotans to conserve water amid extreme drought

Nearly half the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

John H Stevens House
MN News

Three recent fires at historic Stevens House confirmed as arsons

Minneapolis Parks Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information relating to suspects.

Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 8.10.47 AM
MN News

Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near MSP Airport

Patrick James Gilligan, 82, of Bloomington was killed in the crash.

first snow
MN Weather

Twin Cities, greater Minnesota wakes to first snow of the season

Accumulations in northern Minnesota are being measured in inches.

0ak-VB9I
MN Lifestyle

Gallery: New renderings show plans for MN's World's Fair bid

The Expo would establish a permanent hub for wellness and innovation near Mall of America.

court room
MN News

First guilty pleas made in Feeding Our Future fraud case

A total of 49 people are facing charges.

SuspectsWantedMpls
MN News

Effort to find fatal shooting suspects seen throwing victim out of SUV

The incident happened on Oct. 3.

ingraham_headshot
MN News

Red Lake County journalist Christopher Ingraham reveals cancer diagnosis

The former Washington Post writer famously moved to northwestern Minnesota after insulting it.

Missing nicollet man
MN News

Authorities issue new picture of bicyclist missing almost 2 weeks

The man has been missing since Sept. 30.

image
MN Business

State settles with Andersen Corp. over treatment of disabled job applicant

The company will be monitored to ensure compliance with the agreement.

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 11.50.28 AM
MN Weird

Fat Bear Week organizer deems MN bear 'a real chubby champ'

Meet one of the "chonkers of the Northwoods."

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-09 at 11.15.22 AM
MN News

Road rage charges: Man shot at car 'to scare' driver on I-94

The other driver said he flipped off the man, prompting him to fire a gun at him.

police lights
MN News

Minnesota man charged after 3-hour standoff with police on I-94 in Wisconsin

Law enforcement used tear gas on him in an effort to get him out of the vehicle.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash: Motorcycle hits semi on I-94 in Stearns County

The crash happened around 9:18 p.m. Sunday.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man fled police at 127 mph, caused crash that injured officer

The Sept. 16 incident led to a police chase going the wrong way on Hwy. 169 near St. Peter.

TiwanPullerHCJMugshot
MN News

Charges: Driver killed woman while speeding away from I-94 crash

The man faces up to 10 years in prison if he's convicted.

CartierAlexanderMug
MN News

Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

The man was arrested last week and had a rifle on him.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck and trailer

The 31-year-old crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck's trailer near St. Stephen, Minnesota on Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 3.59.45 PM
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot his housemate in the head

The suspect, 32-year-old Cody Vernon Kolstad, has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Brian Daniel Stoeckel.