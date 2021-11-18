The suspect worked at the business with the two victims, charges say.

Cass County Jail

A Minnesota man who had gotten into an "altercation" with a coworker returned to the Fargo business and fatally shot that man and his pregnant partner, authorities say.

Anthony Reese Jr., 35, was charged Thursday morning with two counts of murder and one count of murder of an unborn child in connection with the fatal shooting at Composite America the day prior. Fargo police officers scrambled to the scene at 401 27 St. N. around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at the factory.

There they found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds: Richard Pittman and April Carbone. Pittman was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after the shooting, while Carbone died at the scene, according to the charges.

Pittman and Carbone had been dating, the charges say, with Carbone eight months pregnant. The unborn child, a girl, did not survive. The couple had named her Layla, according to court documents.

Both worked at Composite America with Reese, who after the shooting drove to the Fargo Police Department and turned himself in, the charges state. He told officers he'd tossed the gun in a residential neighborhood a few blocks from the scene; detectives later search the area and found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, the charges state.

Investigators spoke with a witness, who was working at the business when the shooting occurred. The witness, according to the charges, said:

Reese and Pittman got into "an altercation" on the factory floor earlier that day. Management told Reese to leave, which he did. But Reese returned a short time later and started up another altercation with Pittman. While this was happening, Reese pulled out a handgun and shot Pittman multiple times. Reese then turned and fired multiple shots at Carbone before fleeing thee scene.

"It's a very sad incident," Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said Wednesday.

Reese had an arraignment at 9 a.m. Thursday in Cass County court. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m., followed by a felony dispositional conference on Feb. 17, 2022.