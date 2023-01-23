Skip to main content
Charges: Moorhead woman's violent crime spree fueled by jealously

Charges: Moorhead woman's violent crime spree fueled by jealously

The violent offenses occurred Friday in Moorhead and Fargo.

Clay County Jail

The violent offenses occurred Friday in Moorhead and Fargo.

A 25-year-old Moorhead woman is facing attempted murder, sexual assault and kidnapping charges after going on a violent rampage that prosecutors say was fueled by jealously. 

According to charges filed in Clay County District Court on Monday, Kasondra Consuelo Malyn Perez committed the crimes on Friday, Jan. 20.

Warning: The following details are upsetting.

The criminal complaint says Perez attacked and tried to kill a woman and later kidnapped and raped another woman, allegedly because she was upset that the two victims had been texting each other. 

According to the charges, Perez went to the first victim's apartment on Friday and sprayed lighter fluid on her, then attempted to light her on fire with a lighter. The lighter didn't work, so Perez took out her "throwing knife" and stabbed her ex in the face and armpit, and then fled the residence. 

Police talked to the victim at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, where she was being treated for a stabbing/cut wound on her face and a stab wound to her armpit. Her clothing smelled of lighter fluid, according to the charging documents. 

After fleeing the first victim's home, Perez then went to a friend's apartment in Fargo. The friend and the second victim then arrived, though Victim 2 left because of Perez's "anger and actions toward her."

Perez allegedly followed her outside and assaulted her. The victim told investigators that Perez hit her multiple times, shoved her face in a snowbank and pushed her, causing her to fall and strike her head on concrete steps, 

Perez then forced their mutual friend to drive them to Minnesota to Perez's sister's apartment, where they went inside and the assault continued. The criminal complaint says Perez told her sister to leave because “she might not want to be a witness to this dumb b***** murder.” 

Perez then allegedly asked the victim "which room she wanted to die in," and then raped her, choked her, wrapped her in a bed comforter and laid on top of her so she couldn't leave. Both fell asleep for a time, and when the victim awoke she was allowed to leave the room to use the bathroom – giving her the opportunity to escape from a window and call police. 

Perez has been charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder, 2nd-degree assault, 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, felony domestic strangulation, 1st-degree aggravated robbery, threats of violence and 4th-degree criminal damage to property. 

Next Up

Kasondra Perez
MN News

Charges: Moorhead woman's violent crime spree fueled by jealously

The violent offenses occurred Friday in Moorhead and Fargo.

Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 12.52.04 PM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz proposes $300M in public safety aid to local governments

The governor's two-year state budget proposal will be released Tuesday.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Man, 34, killed in Becker County snowmobile crash

The victim is from Fargo, police say.

shoveling snow
MN News

Passerby douses Duluth house fire by shoveling snow on it

Making use of what nature has provided.

plow, snow
MN News

St. Paul investigating after snow plow driver wiped out garbage bins

Residents are upset after the snow plow took out more than snow.

Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 11.40.40 AM
MN Food & Drink

Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy is hitting liquor stores earlier than ever

The popular, lemon-infused beer is back.

buffet-g36ab3fddd_1280
MN Food & Drink

America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Edina's Q. Cumbers made the list.

University of minnesota sign
TV, Movies and The Arts

U of M considers covering 'problematic' mural created in 1945

A listening session regarding the mural is planned for Feb. 1.

Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 8.52.27 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Theater Latté Da founder Peter Rothstein to leave Minnesota for new job

The prolific stage director is leaving Minnesota.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed in Stearns County head-on crash is identified

Lana Tibodeau, 50, died in the crash. Four others were taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 7.37.36 AM
Minnesota Life

Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin

Ope!

Screen Shot 2023-01-21 at 5.07.59 PM
MN News

Police seek help identifying suspects in Sauk Rapids storage unit burglary

The burglary took place at Pikus Mini Storage in Sauk Rapids sometime overnight between Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-01-14 at 9.52.35 AM
MN News

Four arrested after attempted carjacking at Moorhead gas station

The incident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. at the Travel Mart in Moorhead.

MoorheadMurderSuspect
MN News

Suspect in woman's killing in Moorhead is arrested

James Kollie Jr. was arrested Friday evening.

moorhead police
MN News

Police searching for man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint

The man approached the victim's car and pointed a gun at her, the charges state.

MN News

Violent crimes increased in Minnesota last year

The BCA released its annual violent crimes report on Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 12.03.53 PM
MN News

Woman charged with hate crime in alleged Waite Park attack

The suspect verbally and physically attacked multiple people during the incident.

moorhead police
MN News

Suspect in custody after robbery near Moorhead school

The robbery took place Thursday evening.

MN News

Charges: Moorhead cop elbowed handcuffed woman, breaking her nose

The woman was arrested for allegedly making threats at Buffalo Wild Wings in Fargo.

Screen Shot 2022-12-31 at 7.22.56 AM
MN News

After posting bail in Moorhead murder, man charged with Minneapolis killing

Idris Haji-Mohamed allegedly was involved in two fatal shootings in a little over a year.