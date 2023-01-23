Charges: Moorhead woman's violent crime spree fueled by jealously

A 25-year-old Moorhead woman is facing attempted murder, sexual assault and kidnapping charges after going on a violent rampage that prosecutors say was fueled by jealously.

According to charges filed in Clay County District Court on Monday, Kasondra Consuelo Malyn Perez committed the crimes on Friday, Jan. 20.

Warning: The following details are upsetting.

The criminal complaint says Perez attacked and tried to kill a woman and later kidnapped and raped another woman, allegedly because she was upset that the two victims had been texting each other.

According to the charges, Perez went to the first victim's apartment on Friday and sprayed lighter fluid on her, then attempted to light her on fire with a lighter. The lighter didn't work, so Perez took out her "throwing knife" and stabbed her ex in the face and armpit, and then fled the residence.

Police talked to the victim at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, where she was being treated for a stabbing/cut wound on her face and a stab wound to her armpit. Her clothing smelled of lighter fluid, according to the charging documents.

After fleeing the first victim's home, Perez then went to a friend's apartment in Fargo. The friend and the second victim then arrived, though Victim 2 left because of Perez's "anger and actions toward her."

Perez allegedly followed her outside and assaulted her. The victim told investigators that Perez hit her multiple times, shoved her face in a snowbank and pushed her, causing her to fall and strike her head on concrete steps,

Perez then forced their mutual friend to drive them to Minnesota to Perez's sister's apartment, where they went inside and the assault continued. The criminal complaint says Perez told her sister to leave because “she might not want to be a witness to this dumb b***** murder.”

Perez then allegedly asked the victim "which room she wanted to die in," and then raped her, choked her, wrapped her in a bed comforter and laid on top of her so she couldn't leave. Both fell asleep for a time, and when the victim awoke she was allowed to leave the room to use the bathroom – giving her the opportunity to escape from a window and call police.

Perez has been charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder, 2nd-degree assault, 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, felony domestic strangulation, 1st-degree aggravated robbery, threats of violence and 4th-degree criminal damage to property.