Charges: Motley man killed girlfriend, kept her body in trailer

A central Minnesota man has been charged with the second-degree murder of his girlfriend after she allegedly accused him of talking to other women.

According to charges filed Tuesday in Morrison County District Court, 60-year-old Harold A. Wassather was instructed by police in Motley to come out of his trailer with his hands up, after authorities were informed by a friend of Wassather's in Minneapolis that he had admitted to killing his girlfriend.

Wassather exited his trailer and was crying, the criminal complaint says. He admitted to killing his live-in girlfriend, identified as Christine Nygard, whose body was found on a bed inside the trailer. She had suffered possible head trauma, as her face was "covered in dark bruises."

Wassather later confirmed to authorities that he had moved in with Nygard on the 600 block of Highway 10 in Motley last December. The criminal complaint details the fatal encounter.

"Wassather started to cry and stated that he did not mean to kill Nygard. Wassather stated that he beat up Nygard after she accused him of talking to other women. Wassather said that the assault started in the kitchen. He said that he dragged Nygard around the house, continuing to assault her. Wassather said he was banging Nygard’s head into the floor and cabinets. Wassather said that he had Nygard in the bathroom and he was punching her, slapping her, and kicking her. Wassather said that Nygard lost consciousness in the bathroom, when he was banging her head of the cabinets in the bathroom. "Wassather said that Nygard regained consciousness, and he tried to give her some milk to drink. Wassather said that Nygard drank some milk and then lost consciousness again. Wassather said that Nygard stopped breathing when she was still in the bathroom. Wassather said that he brought Nygard to the bedroom and placed her in the bed and covered her up. Wassather said that he didn’t want her to die, but he also admitted under questioning that he did not call 911 or ask anyone for help."

According to the charges, Wassather said the fatal assault happened either March 3 or March 4, though the body wasn't found until the day he was arrested, on March 6.

Wassather has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.