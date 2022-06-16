Skip to main content
Charges: Motorcyclist reached 144 mph 'because it was hot'

Charges: Motorcyclist reached 144 mph 'because it was hot'

The driver also had a revoked license.

Pixabay

The driver also had a revoked license.

A 22-year-old Pine Island man claimed he was just trying to beat the heat when he drove his motorcycle at speeds nearing 150 mph in Rochester on Tuesday. 

Prosecutors in Olmsted County charged the motorcyclist, Noah A. Doherty, with obstructing the legal process, reckless driving and driving with a revoked driver's license. 

An Olmsted County deputy on patrol Tuesday clocked the motorcycle traveling 144 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to court documents. The deputy decided not to pursue the motorcyclist, but later stopped Doherty when he spotted him again in Rochester. 

The speeds were clocked on Hwy. 63 just east of the Rochester International Airport, the Star Tribune reports. Doherty was not wearing a helmet. 

Doherty was uncooperative during the traffic stop, at one point pulling his arm away from the deputy and re-starting the ignition, according to charging documents. As the deputy grabbed Doherty's arm, the motorcycle lurched forward, pressing the deputy against his squad car as he tried to stop Doherty from fleeing.

After Doherty was in handcuffs, he "claimed that he was going fast because it was hot," charges state. "He said he was listening to headphones as he rode and claimed the entire incident was the deputy's fault."

Next Up

motorcycle
MN News

Charges: Motorcyclist reached 144 mph 'because it was hot'

The driver also had a revoked license.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

The dominant strains of omicron moving through Minnesota are BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5.

image
MN News

47 cats left inside car on scorching-hot day in Minnesota

The rescue effort took over four hours.

Screen Shot 2022-06-16 at 9.38.13 AM
MN Sports

Edina goalie is first MN high school athlete to sign NIL contract

Flynn's partnership with TruStone Financial comes after a new policy allows high school athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

Wonder food truck
MN Food & Drink

Marc Lore's 'Wonder' mobile restaurant service valued at $3.5B

The service is only available in New Jersey but there are plans to expand.

Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO.
MN Business

Walmart dropping MyPillow products, CEO Mike Lindell says

Lindell went on Facebook Live Wednesday to announce that the retailer had told him it was dropping his products.

1710 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2021
MN News

Charges: Firefighters found man brutally murdered in Minneapolis

Firefighters responding to a fire alarm call found the victim Sunday, June 12.

ambulance
MN News

3-year-old dead, man critical after being struck by driver in Roseville

The man and girl were attempting to cross the street when they were struck.

Fatal Crash 6.15.22
MN News

Pedestrian, motorcyclist killed in St. Paul crash Wednesday night

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

police lights
MN News

15-year-olds from Buffalo, Eden Prairie charged for carjacking

The second teen charged turned himself into police on Tuesday.

The Butcher's Tale
MN Food & Drink

The Butcher's Tale opens revamped beer garden

The 2,000-square-foot space now features an atrium with a glass roof and retractable walls.

image
MN News

1 in custody following incident in Edina near Interlachen Country Club

Police asked nearby residents to remain indoors and avoid the area.

Related

MN News

Motorcyclist leads police on chase reaching 147 mph

The 21-year-old man was driving a Suzuki superbike.

grass fire
MN News

High-speed chase ends with stolen SUV sparking swamp fire

The conclusion of the high-speed chase sparked a swamp fire.

image
MN News

47 cats left inside car on scorching-hot day in Minnesota

The rescue effort took over four hours.

school bus
MN News

Charges: Teen motorcyclist passed school bus, struck boy in Edina

The boy had gotten off the bus and was in a crosswalk when he was struck on the afternoon of April 11.

motorcycle
MN News

Crash on Highway 61 kills motorcyclist

The crash occurred on Highway 61 at Glen Road in Newport.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Drunk driver reached 107 mph before fatal crash in Rochester

A 24-year-old woman died when the speeding drunk driver struck the vehicle she was in.

motorcycle
MN News

Crash in southern Minnesota kills motorcyclist

The crash happened Saturday at Highway 42 and County Road 14 in Highland Township.

motorcycle
MN News

34-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakeville

The man from Burnsville died Saturday night.