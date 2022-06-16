Charges: Motorcyclist reached 144 mph 'because it was hot'

A 22-year-old Pine Island man claimed he was just trying to beat the heat when he drove his motorcycle at speeds nearing 150 mph in Rochester on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Olmsted County charged the motorcyclist, Noah A. Doherty, with obstructing the legal process, reckless driving and driving with a revoked driver's license.

An Olmsted County deputy on patrol Tuesday clocked the motorcycle traveling 144 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to court documents. The deputy decided not to pursue the motorcyclist, but later stopped Doherty when he spotted him again in Rochester.

The speeds were clocked on Hwy. 63 just east of the Rochester International Airport, the Star Tribune reports. Doherty was not wearing a helmet.

Doherty was uncooperative during the traffic stop, at one point pulling his arm away from the deputy and re-starting the ignition, according to charging documents. As the deputy grabbed Doherty's arm, the motorcycle lurched forward, pressing the deputy against his squad car as he tried to stop Doherty from fleeing.

After Doherty was in handcuffs, he "claimed that he was going fast because it was hot," charges state. "He said he was listening to headphones as he rode and claimed the entire incident was the deputy's fault."