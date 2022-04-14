Charges: Woman attacked postal worker with box cutter to prevent him testifying

A 28-year-old Minneapolis woman is accused of attacking a postal worker on his route earlier this month, in an attempt to prevent the man from testifying against her.

Justice Lacole Smith is charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of felony first-degree tampering with a witness to prevent testimony and one count of felony stalking.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis Police responded to an assault of a postal worker on April 2.

The USPS employee told police he'd been working his route when Smith pulled up in her car and approached him while holding a box cutter.

Charges allege Smith then struck the man in the left side of the head, causing injury to his ear.

Afterwards, she allegedly entered the postal truck, began throwing packages and mail out of it, and stole the victim's driver's license and debit card.

The postal worker had previously reported Smith had been harassing him by breaking his car's windshield and "bothering him at work on his postal route by trying to fight him," charges state.

The man also told police he'd been threatened by Smith and told not to show up to court and testify against her in a different case where she is accused of pointing a gun at his head.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

