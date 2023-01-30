Skip to main content
Charges: New Ulm couple abused young children with cruel punishments

Charges: New Ulm couple abused young children with cruel punishments

Warning: The following contains upsetting details about child abuse.

Pixabay

Warning: The following contains upsetting details about child abuse.

Prosecutors have accused a New Ulm couple of child abuse, alleging they inflicted cruel punishments on their young children. 

Alisha K. Miller, 39, and Jesse C. Hedlund, 41, each face multiple felony and gross misdemeanor charges related to child abuse, neglect, and endangerment. 

According to criminal charges against the couple, police began investigating last week after a school resource officer at an elementary school reported a child had twice come to school this month with bruising on their face. 

Investigators interviewed another child from the household, who explained how Hedlund and Miller would discipline the children by making them "write sentences." 

Police later spoke with another child from the household, who corroborated how the children are made to write sentences as a form of discipline. 

That witness told investigators an 8-year-old child had been made to write 2,000 pages last summer. The child also told police some of the children would be denied food while they wrote.

The children also allegedly described a pattern of physical abuse inflicted on them with a belt or a broken wooden spoon known as the "thinking stick." 

One child told police Hedlund would use the "thinking stick" if a child was "taking too long to answer" or suspected of lying, charges state. 

While speaking with investigators, one child "became emotional and stated how she has been praying for Jesus to knock some sense into her father," charges state. 

When visiting the elementary school, police spoke to another child from the household who said they stand up for their sibling who gets teased at school because of his bruises. 

Another form of discipline described by the children involved sitting in a dark room with a bar of soap in their mouth for hours on end, charges allege. 

In an interview with investigators, Hedlund allegedly admitted two of his children had spent approximately 20 hours sitting in a dark room with soap in their mouth over the weekend. 

"[Hedlund] said both he and Ms. Miller are 'on the same page' and felt this abuse was 'proper for them being disrespectful and talking back, which has been going on for a long time,'" the complaint states. 

According to charges, Miller also admitted to spanking the children and witnessing other forms of abuse. 

Charges state she told investigators they "need some resources to help" because Hedlund has been experiencing health issues and been out of work for three months and she does not work. 

Injuries observed on the 8-year-old child were diagnosed during an evaluation as "severe physical child abuse," according to the complaint. A 2-year-old victim also had bruising on their hairline. 

Both Hedlund and Miller have been released on bail, according to Southern Minnesota News

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Charges: New Ulm couple abused young children with cruel punishments

Warning: The following contains upsetting details about child abuse.

Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 1.18.29 PM
Minnesota Life

Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney

Contestants come from all over the country compete in the annual event held in Brainerd.

ArrowheadRace
Minnesota Life

Arrowhead 135 ultramarathon in northern MN kicks off in -25F temperatures

The race is considered one of the 50 most challenging races in the world.

police lights
MN News

Richfield student dies of injuries following Bloomington hit-and-run

The second crash victim remains hospitalized.

Quarry Taphouse
Bars and Restaurants

Owners of Extreme Sandbox to open 'blue-collar focused' taphouse in Hastings

The Quarry Taphouse is expected to open in mid-February.

image
MN Property

Gallery: $500k St. Paul home built in 1886 sits on three acres

Old world charm on the East Side.

Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 9.31.03 AM
MN Shopping

Old Navy closes Eagan store

There's another change in store for the popular Eagan strip mall.

CoreyRymanAVShootingCharges
MN News

Charges: Man shot victim in leg outside a Cowboy Jack's

Corey Ryman allegedly chased another man around a parking lot before shooting him.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man shot in both feet after interrupting vehicle break-in in St. Paul

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

79177901-AURORA+6776_CC
MN News

Cook County — The cure for cabin fever

Come bask in the quiet of this peaceful winter getaway.

frozen window cold winter
MN Weather

Subzero wind chills in Minnesota most of this week

Any good news? Yes, there's some.

Screen Shot 2023-01-29 at 1.54.31 PM
MN News

Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area

Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday.

Related

Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 1.00.45 PM
MN News

Man charged in fatal shooting of pregnant woman; newborn in critical condition

Warning: The following contains upsetting details about domestic violence.

STPTeensChildTortureRCJ
MN News

Charges: Teen couple tortured children while babysitting in St. Paul

A doctor called this "the worst case of abuse he has seen in over 20 years."

Pixabay - casino slot machines
MN News

Canadian man pleads guilty to sexually abusing children at MN casino

Brady John Hillis, 32, pleaded guilty two counts of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12.

Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 3.52.05 PM
MN News

Charges: Teacher at Catholic school in New Ulm smoked weed with students

One student told police he'd become friends with the teacher.

Jorden Nicole Borders
MN News

Charges: Minnesota woman tortured her kids, removed boy's blood

Warning: This story contains upsetting content.

Nasri Ahmed Abdilahi - Bloomington police
MN News

Charges filed against man accused of throwing girlfriend's body in dumpster

Warning: This story contains upsetting details.

Eric Gramentz
MN News

New Ulm police officer charged with sexually assaulting a child

The 43-year-old is being held in a neighboring jail.

Alejandro Vega Jr.
MN News

Montrose man charged in brutal killing of Buffalo man

Details in this story may be upsetting.