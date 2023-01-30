Charges: New Ulm couple abused young children with cruel punishments

Prosecutors have accused a New Ulm couple of child abuse, alleging they inflicted cruel punishments on their young children.

Alisha K. Miller, 39, and Jesse C. Hedlund, 41, each face multiple felony and gross misdemeanor charges related to child abuse, neglect, and endangerment.

According to criminal charges against the couple, police began investigating last week after a school resource officer at an elementary school reported a child had twice come to school this month with bruising on their face.

Investigators interviewed another child from the household, who explained how Hedlund and Miller would discipline the children by making them "write sentences."

Police later spoke with another child from the household, who corroborated how the children are made to write sentences as a form of discipline.

That witness told investigators an 8-year-old child had been made to write 2,000 pages last summer. The child also told police some of the children would be denied food while they wrote.

The children also allegedly described a pattern of physical abuse inflicted on them with a belt or a broken wooden spoon known as the "thinking stick."

One child told police Hedlund would use the "thinking stick" if a child was "taking too long to answer" or suspected of lying, charges state.

While speaking with investigators, one child "became emotional and stated how she has been praying for Jesus to knock some sense into her father," charges state.

When visiting the elementary school, police spoke to another child from the household who said they stand up for their sibling who gets teased at school because of his bruises.

Another form of discipline described by the children involved sitting in a dark room with a bar of soap in their mouth for hours on end, charges allege.

In an interview with investigators, Hedlund allegedly admitted two of his children had spent approximately 20 hours sitting in a dark room with soap in their mouth over the weekend.

"[Hedlund] said both he and Ms. Miller are 'on the same page' and felt this abuse was 'proper for them being disrespectful and talking back, which has been going on for a long time,'" the complaint states.

According to charges, Miller also admitted to spanking the children and witnessing other forms of abuse.

Charges state she told investigators they "need some resources to help" because Hedlund has been experiencing health issues and been out of work for three months and she does not work.

Injuries observed on the 8-year-old child were diagnosed during an evaluation as "severe physical child abuse," according to the complaint. A 2-year-old victim also had bruising on their hairline.

Both Hedlund and Miller have been released on bail, according to Southern Minnesota News.