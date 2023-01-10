Skip to main content
Charges: Nude pictures sent to ex-boyfriend's boss, posted on social media

Police charged 34-year-old Emily McGreevy via a summons on Monday.

Pixabay

A non-binary person from the Twin Cities is accused of sending explicit photos of their ex-boyfriend to his boss and posting them on an anonymous social media page.

Emily McGreevy, 34, from St. Louis Park, was sent the photos of their ex-boyfriend by the ex's fiancée, who reportedly did so "to make [McGreevy] jealous."

McGreevy allegedly responded by using an encrypted email to send the photos to their ex's boss, and then posted them on an anonymous Facebook page titled "Skanker Cheatin."

Two hours prior to sending the photos to his boss, McGreevy forwarded them to the victim in June 2022. The photo showed the victim and his fiancée nude, in bed together with the victim's genitalia showing.

The encrypted email contained insult directed towards the victim's fiancée, and homophobic slurs directed towards the victim.

The victim's fiancée later found out about the anonymous Facebook page on which McGreevy was allegedly posting the nude photos. Before the fiancée could take screenshots of the posts, they were deleted.

The victim could be identified in the pictures through tattoos, according to the complaint. He decided to not press charges against his fiancée for sending the photos at the time the summons for McGreevy was issued.

Through an investigation, police were able to confirm McGreevy sent the photos to their ex's boss, and created the anonymous Facebook page.

McGreevy has been charged via a summons and is currently out of state as of Tuesday. They have been charged with one count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. If convicted, they face up to three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated Emily McGreevy had been charged under a warrant. They were actually charged under a summons. We apologize for the error.

