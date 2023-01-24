Charges: Oakdale man set house on fire, killing 5 cats

An Oakdale man is accused of lighting a house on fire while under the influence of methamphetamine, killing five cats inside.

Joshua Buhl, 42, was found outside the house located on the 1100 block of Granada Avenue with a lighter in his hand. He then allegedly told authorities, "I started the fire."

A total of 12 cats lived at the home and five of them were found dead, and "four or five" were saved and taken to animal control, the Washington County Attorney's Office said. It's not clear what happened to the remainder.

According to the criminal complaint, police went to the home at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor reported the fire. Police found Buhl standing outside, where he advised officers "there might be narcotics in his pocket." Buhl began to behave "erratically" and was then arrested.

Firefighters said the home suffered "extensive smoke damage," with the primary burning area identified as the living room. Cries from a cat were heard inside the home, but authorities said they didn't find it. Recovery efforts were ongoing at the time of the complaint being filed on Tuesday.

Buhl told investigators he believed "hackers were out to get him" and that "his brother stole his identity," according to the complaint. Buhl stated he grabbed a gasoline can from the garage, poured it on a cardboard box near the corner of the living room, and lit a piece of paper with a lighter to start the fire. Buhl added he started the fire "to get law enforcement's attention."

Buhl alleged he didn't consider the cats' safety after starting the fire.

The Washington County Attorney's Office said additional charges may be added to the case.

Buhl has been charged with one count of 1st-degree arson and five counts of mistreatment of animals/animal cruelty. If convicted, Buhl faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and/or up to a $45,000 fine. He has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Feb. 16.

Buhl's criminal history shows a conviction for making terroristic threats in 2013 as well as 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm in 2019.