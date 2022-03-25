Charges: Olivia man tried to stab girlfriend, hit her teen son instead

Skip to main content
Charges: Olivia man tried to stab girlfriend but missed, fatally striking her teen son in the chest

Charges: Olivia man tried to stab girlfriend but missed, fatally striking her teen son in the chest

The 13-year-old was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.

Renville County Jail

The 13-year-old was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.

Houston Morris was struggling with his girlfriend over a knife when he brought the blade down in an attempt to stab her — but missed, instead plunging the weapon into the chest of her nearby son.

That is according to charges filed against the 38-year-old Morris in Renville County District Court Friday. He's accused of fatally stabbing the 13-year-old boy around 5:45 a.m. Thursday at an apartment in Olivia, Minnesota, in a domestic disturbance that also left the teen's mother injured. 

The boy had called 911 around 5:49 a.m., telling dispatchers he'd been stabbed in the chest with a knife. When first responders arrived, they took him to the hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

Morris was arrested shortly after the incident. The boy's mother was also taken to the hospital for multiple injuries, including cuts on her head and right finger, slice wounds on her right palm, and "several deep purple bite marks" on her left arm, according to the charges.

After the stabbing, the woman told investigators she and Morris had been in a relationship for about a year, but that they'd just moved in together in recent weeks, according to the charges. But earlier this month she'd filed an order of protection against him, alleging he threatened to kill her and her son, punched her in the head as she was holding one of her children, and even tried to previously stab her, the complaint states.

The charges against Morris allege he and the teen's mom had been arguing in the bedroom prior to the stabbing. During the argument, she told investigators Morris tried to strangle her then hit her in the head — first with a pipe, then with a piece of the metal bed frame. 

She took a knife from under the bed for protection, but Morris came toward her and the two began struggling over the weapon, according to the charges. 

The boy woke up at the sound of the assault and called 911, the charges state, and ended up in the bedroom near his mother as she and Morris fought over the knife. At one point, Morris had control of the knife and "drove it" toward the woman in an attempt to stab her, according to the charges. 

But he missed, and the blade went past her and instead hit the boy — who was standing behind his mom — in the chest, according to the complaint. 

Morris is charged with two counts of second-degree murder (one with intent but without premeditation, the other without intent but while committing a felony) and one count of attempted second-degree murder. 

He was booked into Renville County Jail around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, and made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

Next Up

Gopher Hockey
MN Gophers

Gophers knock out defending champion UMass in OT thriller

The Gophers made it 3-for-3 for Minnesota schools in the NCAA Tournament.

police lights
MN News

Sheriff: Man with screwdriver attacks officers following highway chase

It happened just after midnight Friday in northern Minnesota.

Michael Che
TV, Movies and The Arts

'SNL's' Michael Che does surprise standup at Minneapolis brewery

He performed for about an hour.

houston morris renville county jail booking photo march 2022 crop
MN News

Charges: Olivia man tried to stab girlfriend, hit her teen son instead

The 13-year-old was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.

split rock lighthouse
MN Travel

New campground at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park opening soon

Reservations will open April 5.

tony webster light rail green line flickr
MN News

Man shot on Green Line light rail train, police investigating

The suspect ran from the scene. No arrests have been made.

Imam Abdirahman Aden Kariye
MN News

Lawsuit: Border officials' questioning of MN imam is unconstitutional

The lawsuit calls the questioning illegal and invasive.

police tape
MN News

Girl, 15, killed in late-night shooting in Columbia Heights

The Anoka County Sheriff called it "a horrific loss of life."

terry brisk crop
MN News

New clue in the unsolved shooting death of Terry Brisk

Somebody shot Brisk as he was out hunting. 5 years later, his killer remains a mystery.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 25

ICU admissions are at their lowest since there were 25 patients on July 19, 2021.

Chandon Sullivan
MN Vikings

Ex-Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan signs with Vikings

Another former Packer is heading to Minnesota.

wendy's
MN News

3 men accused of burglarizing 5 Twin Cities fast-food stores in 1 night

The men broke in through the drive-through window and then stole money from the restaurant's safe, charges said.

Related

Pixabay - police lights, tape
MN News

Charges: Man threw accelerant at girlfriend, lit her on fire with butane torch

The two had been arguing after he referred to her by another woman's name, the charges allege.

Screen Shot 2021-09-11 at 7.42.42 AM
MN News

Charges: Woman fatally stabbed boyfriend, child's father

The man died from a single stab wound that struck an artery.

MN News

Charges: Adult son stabbed his mom, dad to death with a screwdriver

The 38-year-old had struggled with mental illness and addiction for years.

Anthony Holloway
MN News

Charges: Duluth man stabbed pregnant girlfriend more than 12 times

He is accused of stabbing her as she slept in bed with their 1-year-old child.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Charges: MN teen shot mom after dispute over meth

The girl's mother said there had been a dispute over methamphetamine.

unsplash - weights weight room
MN News

Charges: Teacher screamed at student in weight room, pulled her up by ankles

The student was "cowering" during the incident and "visibly shaken," authorities say.

g monaghan stearns county jail
MN News

Charges: Avon teen shot in the chest while trying to buy 'ghost gun'

One of the suspects turned himself in to police to explain what happened, charges say.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Charges: Man stabbed ex-girlfriend, her mom in Crystal apartment

He became "enraged" after she said she didn't want to have sex, the complaint says.