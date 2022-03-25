Charges: Olivia man tried to stab girlfriend, hit her teen son instead

Houston Morris was struggling with his girlfriend over a knife when he brought the blade down in an attempt to stab her — but missed, instead plunging the weapon into the chest of her nearby son.

That is according to charges filed against the 38-year-old Morris in Renville County District Court Friday. He's accused of fatally stabbing the 13-year-old boy around 5:45 a.m. Thursday at an apartment in Olivia, Minnesota, in a domestic disturbance that also left the teen's mother injured.

The boy had called 911 around 5:49 a.m., telling dispatchers he'd been stabbed in the chest with a knife. When first responders arrived, they took him to the hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

Morris was arrested shortly after the incident. The boy's mother was also taken to the hospital for multiple injuries, including cuts on her head and right finger, slice wounds on her right palm, and "several deep purple bite marks" on her left arm, according to the charges.

After the stabbing, the woman told investigators she and Morris had been in a relationship for about a year, but that they'd just moved in together in recent weeks, according to the charges. But earlier this month she'd filed an order of protection against him, alleging he threatened to kill her and her son, punched her in the head as she was holding one of her children, and even tried to previously stab her, the complaint states.

The charges against Morris allege he and the teen's mom had been arguing in the bedroom prior to the stabbing. During the argument, she told investigators Morris tried to strangle her then hit her in the head — first with a pipe, then with a piece of the metal bed frame.

She took a knife from under the bed for protection, but Morris came toward her and the two began struggling over the weapon, according to the charges.

The boy woke up at the sound of the assault and called 911, the charges state, and ended up in the bedroom near his mother as she and Morris fought over the knife. At one point, Morris had control of the knife and "drove it" toward the woman in an attempt to stab her, according to the charges.

But he missed, and the blade went past her and instead hit the boy — who was standing behind his mom — in the chest, according to the complaint.

Morris is charged with two counts of second-degree murder (one with intent but without premeditation, the other without intent but while committing a felony) and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

He was booked into Renville County Jail around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, and made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.