Charges: On-the-run Minneapolis thief stole car with 5 kids inside

The whereabouts of a Minneapolis man wanted in connection with motor vehicle theft and kidnapping are unknown, according to new court documents.

Prosecutors in Hennepin County on Monday charged Abdirahman Mohamed Farah, 22, of Minneapolis, with five counts of kidnapping and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with an incident that unfolded on May 29 at 12th Ave. and East Lake Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Farah — who was known to the victims — stole a vehicle from a store parking lot with five children inside after their parents went into the store.

Moments after the second parent left the vehicle, Farah allegedly jumped into the driver's seat and proceeded to steal the car.

One of the children later told investigators Farah drove a short distance before stopping and letting the children out of the car after being asked by one of the children to do so.

The family was reunited a short time later.

A warrant has been issued for Farah's arrest, but his whereabouts are unknown, according to court documents.