Charges: Pastor sexually abused 17-year-old youth group member

A now-former youth pastor at an Owatonna church is accused of sending nude photos and sexually abusing a member of his youth group when she was 17.

Sean Patrick Masopust, 32, of Owatonna, is charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the incidents that occurred in 2018.

The "inappropriate relationship" between Masopust, who was the youth pastor at Northridge Church in Owatonna, and the then-17-year-old girl was reported to police on Dec. 23, 2021, the Owatonna Police Department said.

A member of the church's regional counsel reported the incident to police after the church did its own investigation, which led to the church firing Masopust, the criminal complaint states.

The charges

According to the criminal complaint, a member of the church's regional counsel told police last December that Masopust had a texting and inappropriate relationship with the 17-year-old girl in 2018.

The regional counsel member told police Masopust admitted to sending pictures of him in his underwear to the victim, and he has since been fired, charges state.

The victim was a member of Masopust's and his wife's youth group and she worked at the church's daycare with Masopust's mother-in-law, the complaint says.

She told police from about June-October 2018, Masopust sent her inappropriate texts and Instagram messages, including nude photos and video of him masturbating. He also kissed her and touched her inappropriately on a few occasions, including at the church and at Masopust's home after his wife hired her to babysit their children.

Masopust sent a message to the victim in October 2018 stating they couldn't talk anymore because his wife had found the text messages, noting the church's pastor had sent him to Kansas to "take some time off," the charges said. The victim's mom told police the church never told her about the incidents between Masopust and her child.

Masopust also texted the victim on her 18th birthday, welcoming her to adulthood and apologizing "for everything that happened." He asked for her forgiveness, adding he almost lost his wife and family and he's ashamed of what he did.

"I'm always here and you are a big part of my wife and girls lives so I hope we can remain friends," the text message said, according to the complaint.

The victim told police said she looked up to Masopust for a long time, noting he was her pastor in elementary school, and it felt weird to tell him no, so she just let it happen, the complaint says.

The victim said she was active in the church until her high school graduation and became active again around November 2020 when she moved back to Owatonna. Around that time, Masopust's wife asked her to be an adult youth leader.

Masopust's wife called the victim on Oct. 19, 2021, asking her to come to the church. She said she met with two men from the Minnesota Assemblies of God and shared her story.

The Minnesota Assemblies of God (Northridge Church is part of the Assemblies of God) shared its finding of fact with police on Jan. 24, with the documents noting Masopust had sent pictures to the victim and admitted to a "flirtatious" text message thread, as well as having "hand contact" with her with the intent of having sex with her, the complaint states.

Masopust was arrested on Feb. 1 and made his first court appearance on Wednesday, during which his bail was set at $40,000 without conditions or $5,000 with conditions.

Masopust is next due in court for a settlement conference on April 21.