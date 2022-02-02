Charges: Pastor sexually abused 17-year-old youth group member

Skip to main content
Charges: Pastor sent nude photos, sexually abused 17-year-old youth group member

Charges: Pastor sent nude photos, sexually abused 17-year-old youth group member

He has since been fired from the church, charges state.

Steele County Sheriff's Office

He has since been fired from the church, charges state.

A now-former youth pastor at an Owatonna church is accused of sending nude photos and sexually abusing a member of his youth group when she was 17. 

Sean Patrick Masopust, 32, of Owatonna, is charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the incidents that occurred in 2018. 

The "inappropriate relationship" between Masopust, who was the youth pastor at Northridge Church in Owatonna, and the then-17-year-old girl was reported to police on Dec. 23, 2021, the Owatonna Police Department said

A member of the church's regional counsel reported the incident to police after the church did its own investigation, which led to the church firing Masopust, the criminal complaint states. 

The charges

According to the criminal complaint, a member of the church's regional counsel told police last December that Masopust had a texting and inappropriate relationship with the 17-year-old girl in 2018. 

The regional counsel member told police Masopust admitted to sending pictures of him in his underwear to the victim, and he has since been fired, charges state. 

The victim was a member of Masopust's and his wife's youth group and she worked at the church's daycare with Masopust's mother-in-law, the complaint says. 

She told police from about June-October 2018, Masopust sent her inappropriate texts and Instagram messages, including nude photos and video of him masturbating. He also kissed her and touched her inappropriately on a few occasions, including at the church and at Masopust's home after his wife hired her to babysit their children.

Masopust sent a message to the victim in October 2018 stating they couldn't talk anymore because his wife had found the text messages, noting the church's pastor had sent him to Kansas to "take some time off," the charges said. The victim's mom told police the church never told her about the incidents between Masopust and her child.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Masopust also texted the victim on her 18th birthday, welcoming her to adulthood and apologizing "for everything that happened." He asked for her forgiveness, adding he almost lost his wife and family and he's ashamed of what he did. 

"I'm always here and you are a big part of my wife and girls lives so I hope we can remain friends," the text message said, according to the complaint. 

The victim told police said she looked up to Masopust for a long time, noting he was her pastor in elementary school, and it felt weird to tell him no, so she just let it happen, the complaint says.

The victim said she was active in the church until her high school graduation and became active again around November 2020 when she moved back to Owatonna. Around that time, Masopust's wife asked her to be an adult youth leader. 

Masopust's wife called the victim on Oct. 19, 2021, asking her to come to the church. She said she met with two men from the Minnesota Assemblies of God and shared her story. 

The Minnesota Assemblies of God (Northridge Church is part of the Assemblies of God) shared its finding of fact with police on Jan. 24, with the documents noting Masopust had sent pictures to the victim and admitted to a "flirtatious" text message thread, as well as having "hand contact" with her with the intent of having sex with her, the complaint states. 

Masopust was arrested on Feb. 1 and made his first court appearance on Wednesday, during which his bail was set at $40,000 without conditions or $5,000 with conditions. 

Masopust is next due in court for a settlement conference on April 21. 

Next Up

sean patrick masopust
MN News

Charges: Pastor sexually abused 17-year-old youth group member

He has since been fired from the church, charges state.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.47.16 PM
MN News

Employee killed in workplace incident in Cannon Falls

The incident happened early Tuesday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 2.15.30 PM
MN Sports

Wayzata coach resigns after allegedly pushing Minnetonka player

The district confirmed that Ryan Freeberg has resigned and is no longer coaching Wayzata basketball.

seaworld san diego cultivar413 FLickr
Minnesota Life

Is SeaWorld going to take over Valleyfair?

SeaWorld reportedly made a big bid to buy Valleyfair's parent company, Cedar Fair.

st croix county sheriff's office
MN News

WI authorities need help identifying Jane Doe whose skull was found in 2002

A woman's skull was found near the St. Croix River in 2002.

VK_GM_Presser-3
MN Vikings

The Vikings, Harbaugh and 'playing it safe' with a coaching hire

The Vikings have a final four, how should they pick a winner?

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP straw poll for governor

Jensen easily outpaced the other GOP candidates, though fell short of a majority.

police lights
MN News

Orono PD: 'While you were sleeping people were creeping' through homes

A significant number of crimes were reported in the Orono area.

Richfield livestream Feb 2 2022 mayor Gonzalez
MN News

Police: Suspects in Richfield school shooting were students

The 17-year-old shooting victim remains in critical condition Wednesday morning.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Man rammed cop cars with stolen truck, sparked 100 mph chase

He's accused of leading police on a chase that reached 100 mph.

fire
MN News

Human remains found following house fire in Nicollet County

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed.

Screen Shot 2022-01-30 at 9.01.59 AM
MN Sports

Here's how cold it will be during the USMNT game in St. Paul

The air temp and wind chill will be at the cancellation threshold, per FIFA recommendations. But the game is still on as planned.

Related

u.s. attorney
MN News

Charges: Man created fake sexual profiles of MN college student

He's charged with cyberstalking.

MN News

Pastor jailed on criminal sexual conduct charge

He was the pastor at a church in Avon, Minnesota.

State Patrol
MN News

Charges: Trooper took woman's cell phone, sent her nude photos to himself

He has been charged with felony stalking.

duluth police
MN News

Charges: Former Duluth man sexually assaulted teen in 2003

DNA led to the charges after nearly 20 years.

Lakeville Walmart assault - 1CROP
MN News

Man arrested, charged in road rage assault outside Lakeville Walmart

He broke the man's femur, charges said.

hjermstad
MN News

Former youth basketball coach charged in new child sex abuse case

Aaron Hjermstad has been charged in two other cases.

anthony wicklace
MN News

Charges: Minnesota YouTuber sexually assaulted victim, Tased her

He offered the woman a ride after she was removed from a residence in St. Paul, charges say.

MN News

Teacher charged with sexually assaulting a student, sending nudes to another

He's taught in the Burnsville district since August 2013.