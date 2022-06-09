Skip to main content
Charges: 'Peeping Tom' filmed at least 80 men in MN State Fair bathroom

Michael Kurtis Neu, 33, faces two gross misdemeanor charges that carry a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine.

At least 80 men were videotaped while using a Minnesota State Fair bathroom last year, according to charges filed in Ramsey County.

Michael Kurtis Neu, 33, of Minneapolis, has been charged with recording the videos through a peephole in the Agriculture-Horticulture building bathrooms during the 2021 State Fair, and disseminating the recordings. 

Neu also admitted to authorities he has done it in years past as well.

According to the criminal complaint, a Ramsey County deputy had been assigned to work shifts at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair, having previously investigated a 2004 case that involved someone drilling holes in toilet stalls in the Kidway bathroom, presumably with the intention of videotaping man using the urinals.

No officials arrests or charges were ever made in that case, but the deputy was made aware by a colleague that a similar hole had been spotted in a stall door located in the Agriculture-Horticulture building men's bathroom.

The deputies covered the holes with duct tape on Sept. 3, 2021, the complaint states. However, authorities noticed a day later that the tape was removed. 

At about 2:54 p.m. that same day, deputies were given notice that staff were with a "suspicious male," who was later identified as Neu. According to the complaint, deputies saw Neu "playing on his phone" when he was inside the restroom. He admitted to police that he "stuffed the holes" with toilet paper. Neu was arrested that day.

A search of his phone revealed that he had "multiple close-up videos" of men's private areas while they were urinating. He admitted taking the videos through the holes in the stall. 

Neu confessed to taking "more than 80" videos over the past three days, and said he also gave some of the videos to a friend. 

The Minneapolis man told police he committed the same crime for "multiple days" at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair. 

Neu will make his first court appearance on Sept. 12. He was released on his own recognizance on May 18 and is no longer in custody.

He faces one count of interference with privacy - peeping, and one count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. Both crimes are gross misdemeanors, and if he's convicted of both counts, he will serve a maximum of one year in prison and a fine.

