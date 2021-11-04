Charges: Photos of injured woman, sledgehammer sparked standoff

The suspect sent the photos to his ex, who reported it to authorities.

Stearns County Jail

An hourslong standoff started when the suspect sent his ex-wife photos of a bloodied woman, a sledgehammer next to a pool of blood, and a BB gun near bloody handprints, according to newly filed criminal charges.

Christopher A. Shepersky, 35, faces counts of second-degree assault and false imprisonment in connection with the Nov. 1 incident in Belgrade, Minnesota. Law enforcement, including SWAT teams and negotiators, swarmed the scene that morning, warning the public to stay away while they responded to the incident.

The scene unfolded on the 100 block of Washburn Avenue, at the home of a woman prosecutors say Shepersky held against her will. She suffered a serious hand injury requiring surgery, as well as bruising and lacerations. Negotiators convinced Shepersky to free her a couple of hours into the standoff, which began shortly after 10 a.m., the charges state.

She was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds.

The incident ended about 8 hours later, with Shepersky coming outside and being taken into custody, according to police.

Shepersky, from Deer Creek, Minnesota, made his first court appearance Wednesday. An omnibus hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22. He was released under numerous conditions, with the court granting his request for a public defender.

Belgrade is located about 50 miles west of St. Cloud.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Shepersky: