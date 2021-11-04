Charges: Photos of injured woman, sledgehammer sparked standoff

Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Publish date:

Charges: Photos of injured woman, blood, sledgehammer sparked Belgrade standoff

The suspect sent the photos to his ex, who reported it to authorities.
Author:
C. Shepersky - Stearns COunty Jail

An hourslong standoff started when the suspect sent his ex-wife photos of a bloodied woman, a sledgehammer next to a pool of blood, and a BB gun near bloody handprints, according to newly filed criminal charges.

Christopher A. Shepersky, 35, faces counts of second-degree assault and false imprisonment in connection with the Nov. 1 incident in Belgrade, Minnesota. Law enforcement, including SWAT teams and negotiators, swarmed the scene that morning, warning the public to stay away while they responded to the incident.

The scene unfolded on the 100 block of Washburn Avenue, at the home of a woman prosecutors say Shepersky held against her will. She suffered a serious hand injury requiring surgery, as well as bruising and lacerations. Negotiators convinced Shepersky to free her a couple of hours into the standoff, which began shortly after 10 a.m., the charges state. 

She was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds.

The incident ended about 8 hours later, with Shepersky coming outside and being taken into custody, according to police. 

Shepersky, from Deer Creek, Minnesota, made his first court appearance Wednesday. An omnibus hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22. He was released under numerous conditions, with the court granting his request for a public defender.

Belgrade is located about 50 miles west of St. Cloud.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Shepersky:

Shepersky's former wife called authorities around 10:10 a.m. Nov. 1, reporting either a possible assault or homicide. Shepersky, she said, claimed he had stabbed a woman, possibly fatally, and sent her multiple photos of the scene: A woman, blood on her face and eyes closed; a sledgehammer on the floor next to a pool of blood; and a pump-style BB gun near bloody streaks and footprints.

She also told law enforcement he was using methamphetamine.

Officers identified the woman in the photo and went to her home in Belgrade, where law enforcement made contact with Shepersky and began negotiating.

Shortly after noon, they convinced him to let the woman go. She was "covered in blood," and had bruising all over her arms and lacerations on her neck. She also had a severe injury to her right hand — two cut tendons — that require surgery.

At this hospital, the woman told authorities Shepersky is the boyfriend of her friend. The woman said she and Shepersky had been using meth, but around 3 or 4 a.m. he "became paranoid and delusional," believing she "turned him in" and that police were coming to get him.

What followed were hours of terror, during which she tried to escape more than once, only for Shepersky to stop her.

While in the home, Shepersky threatened her with a steak knife and bread knife, at times holding one or both up to her neck and chest. At one point they got into a struggle and fought over a knife, which is how the woman cut her hand. 

She then passed out, waking up around 6:30 a.m. to two large puddles of blood and Shepersky saying he would use her as a :human shield." After a brief period of calm, Shepersky pushed her into a different room, then entered himself holding a sledgehammer and saying it wouldn't be quick since he didn't have a gun.

Shortly after that, he let her go.

Shepersky turned himself in around 6 p.m., with officers noting minor injuries to his cheek and hand. He admitted to some of the behavior the woman had described, including blocking her form leaving, using methamphetamine and swinging a sledgehammer around. But when told he was being charged, he began screaming and said he should have forced officers to kill him.

Officers later searched the victim's home and found blood "all over the floor," walls, couches and more, two knives as the victim described, as well as the sledgehammer and BB gun included in the texted photos. 

Next Up

C. Shepersky - Stearns COunty Jail
MN News

Charges: Photos of injured woman, sledgehammer sparked standoff

The suspect sent the photos to his ex, who reported it to authorities.

Richnhia Vue Go Fund Me
Minnesota Life

Family faces difficult road ahead after father's near-fatal heart attack

The 48-year-old St. Paul man is still in the ICU.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Towns offers explanation for 'FreeKat' like, claims he was hacked

Like it or not, this is what is considered a "story" these days.

minnesota zoo gladys owl 2 CROP
Minnesota Life

MN Zoo's owl that escaped and died was likely hit by a car

Gladys was an animal ambassador for the zoo.

Garrett Bradbury
MN Vikings

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury lands on COVID list

Bradbury was vaccinated in the spring.

sports betting las vegas casino
MN News

Lawmaker plans to introduce bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota

Previous efforts to legalize sports wagering have gone nowhere at the capital.

FLickr - vaccine COVID - SELF Magazine
MN Coronavirus

Deadline for workplace COVID vaccine, testing requirements revealed

The rule affects all employers with 100 or more workers.

oak haven 1
MN Property

Gallery: Log home on 80 wooded acres on the market for $1.25M

The home offers privacy and wildlife from the woods to the gardens and meadows.

Lakeville Walmart assault - 1CROP
MN News

Walmart road rage assault: Victim seriously injured after attack

The police department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 4

The latest from MDH.

pixabay bull
MN News

Driver injured after crashing into bull running loose on highway

The bull died in the collision.

Dodge Center
MN Coronavirus

SE MN school district moves to distance learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

The district aims to be back for in-person learning by early next week.

Related

Lagunes SIlva Mower Co jail - crop
MN News

Man charged with helping juveniles rob, fatally beat 75-year-old

The victim was found dead at his Austin home the next day.

Michael Walton Hinton
MN News

Charges: Man held woman captive, raped, stabbed, and beat her

The man suspected of the crimes has been charged with seven felonies.

Airport traveler flying pixabay
MN News

Charges: Traveler had meth, guns and ammo in luggage at MSP Airport

The man was traveling from the Twin Cities to Phoenix and had checked two suitcases.

moorhead police
MN News

Police searching for man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint

The man approached the victim's car and pointed a gun at her, the charges state.

Blaine police
MN News

Charges: Man yelled obscenities, fired shots at officers during standoff

The incident in Blaine ended when a sheriff's deputy shot the suspect.

Alexis Saborit
MN News

Charges: Woman killed in horrific Shakopee attack was trying to leave suspect

The shocking incident happened at an intersection Wednesday afternoon.

Elizabeth Lynch
MN News

Hector woman charged in shooting death of her boyfriend

The 42-year-old victim was shot dead on March 26.

718 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2019
MN News

Charges: Driver ran red light, crashed into woman on mobility scooter

The woman, who had the right of way, was thrown from the scooter and died.