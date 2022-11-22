Charges: Planned robbery led to homicide of 17-year-old in Plymouth

A 17-year-old Albertville boy had intended to purchase a pair of designer sneakers when he was fatally shot in a premeditated robbery in Plymouth last Monday, according to new charges filed in Hennepin County.

Augustus "A.J." Matthew Sirleaf Jr., 19, of Plymouth is charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Rogers High School student Yaseen Johnson.

An 18-year-old Golden Valley man arrested in connection with the murder has since been released without charges, but remains under investigation, the Star Tribune reports. Hans Madave, 19, of New Hope, remains at-large.

Police were called to the shooting in a parking lot in the 9000 block of 37th Place North around 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. Johnson was found dead inside a vehicle when officers arrived.

According to criminal charges filed Monday, the driver of the vehicle told investigators they'd come to the parking lot to buy shoes. When they arrived, Sirleaf and another man entered the vehicle.

The witness told police Sirleaf gave Johnson one of his shoes and Johnson gave Sirleaf half of the money. After Johnson looked at the shoe, he decided he liked them and gave Sirleaf the other half of the money.

The witness said that's when Sirleaf told Johnson to give the shoe back, according to charges. When Johnson refused, Sirleaf pulled out a gun and pointed it at Johnson.

The witness told investigators he saw Johnson flinch and heard ringing. When he looked over, he saw blood and ran from the vehicle.

In an interview with investigators, an 18-year-old suspect in the case told police he'd been on FaceTime with Sirleaf and Madave when Sirleaf told him he was planning a "lick," meaning robbery.

The man said he picked up Madave and went to Sirleaf's apartment, where the details of the robbery were planned. He then drove Sirleaf and Madave to the parking lot for the pre-planned meeting with Johnson and waited nearby, as they had planned.

When Madave came back to the vehicle, he told the 18-year-old suspect that Sirleaf had shot his gun. Moments after, Sirleaf got back into the vehicle and said he "had no choice but to shoot," charges state.

Surveillance footage from a nearby apartment complex captured Sirleaf and Madave running back to the car, according to charges. The three men went back to Sirleaf's apartment afterwards.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office determined Johnson died of one gunshot wound to the chest and two gunshot wounds to the head.