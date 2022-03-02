Charges in 'domestic kidnapping' that sparked police, FBI manhunt

A Twin Cities man is accused of kidnapping a former romantic partner at gunpoint, holding her captive for a day as he drove around the region and attempted to evade authorities.

Derrick Fasig, 27, was charged in Hennepin County District Court last month in connection with the Feb. 10 "domestic kidnapping" incident that put Minneapolis police and the FBI on high alert. The victim, a 30-year-old woman police say had previously been in a relationship with Fasig, was found safe the following day.

Fasig, who is from Rosemount, now faces criminal charges of kidnapping to commit great bodily harm or terrorize, as well as illegal possession of a firearm, both felonies. Prosecutors, in a separate case, also charged him with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, and allege he smeared blood on two deputies assigned to transport him to jail.

Here's what authorities allege happened, according to both criminal complaints:

Around 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 10, police received a call that Fasig had "removed an adult female" from a home — at gunpoint and against her will — on the 4200 block of Weber Parkway. Witnesses who had been with the victim just prior to the kidnapping said that while returning home, she had noticed Fasig following them. When they got to the residence she ran inside, at which point Fasig approached the back, tried to kick down the door and broke two windows. He then left, sending text messages while he was gone related to the victim's family and a loaded firearm magazine clip. Fasig then returned to the residence with a rifle, entered the victim's home through a broken window and ordered she go with him. They left out the back door. The kidnapping sparked a manhunt, with police and the FBI asking for the public's help locating Fasig and the woman. Law enforcement officers were sent to numerous locations, including St. Paul and Wisconsin, with the search stretching into the next day. On Feb. 11, a State Patrol helicopter found Fasig's vehicle. He stopped the car, got out and tried to run, but was chased by officers and caught. The victim had also been in the vehicle and, after exiting, did not follow Fasig. She later told investigators that while being help captive, she was afraid she'd be killed. She also said Fasig had kept her captive consistently since leaving her home the day before. As the helicopter was overhead and authorities were bearing down on them, she said Fasig told her he "had a good record" of running away from police, which is why he parked the car and attempted to flee on foot. On Feb. 12, two deputies with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office were assigned to transport Fasig from a health care site back to jail. While doing so, Fasig was "combative" and smeared blood on both deputies. He also tried to bite one of the deputy's hands.

Fasig was booked into Hennepin County Jail on Feb. 11, and he remains there as of March 1. He's due back in court on March 21 for an omnibus hearing in both active criminal cases. The state has indicated it will seek an aggravated sentence against Fasig.

The FBI was involved in the initial search for Fasig, and a spokesperson for the agency told Bring Me The News Tuesday no federal charges have been filed against him at this point. The investigation is ongoing, however.

Fasig, nearly five years ago, was charged in a chillingly similar case.

Prosecutors charged him with numerous felonies, alleging he lured a North Dakota woman to Minnesota and, once she was with him, held her captive over the course of about six days in May of 2017. He at times used zip ties to restrain her, beat her, sexually assaulted her, and threatened her with a knife and rifle, the charges said. He was also accused of locking her in a camper for periods of time.

At one point, when a family member of the victim began to rouse suspicion, Fasig ordered the woman to do a Facebook live stream saying everything was OK, or he'd beat her, according to the complaint. A woman connected to Fasig's family, sensing something was wrong, spoke to the victim privately and hatched an escape plan, ending the ordeal, the charges state.

Fasig was ultimately convicted on just one count — kidnapping — as part of a plea deal. Counts of criminal sexual conduct, illegal possession of a firearm, domestic assault and domestic assault by strangulation were all dismissed. He received a 61-month prison sentence, with the possibility of supervised release two-thirds of the way through.

Fasig also has previous separate robbery and assault convictions, according to court records.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.