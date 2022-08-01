Charges reveal new details of Nicolae Miu's alleged stabbing spree

Nicolae Miu, the 52-year-old Prior Lake man accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old boy and four others who were tubing down the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin, has been formally charged two days after the violent attack.

Miu has been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide of Isaac Schuman, of Stillwater, and four counts of first-degree intentional attempted homicide for the others he's accused of stabbing.

The criminal complaint reveals that there is video footage of the Saturday afternoon incident, which shows Miu stabbing multiple victims while he was also being pushed and slapped during a confrontation.

The complaint says Miu is seen swimming to a group of kids and grabbing their tubes, at which point Miu is surrounded by people who begin yelling at him.

Miu told investigators that he feared for his life, with partial video allegedly showing someone in yellow swim trunks shove Miu into the water. As the same person shoved him again, Miu stabbed him in the abdomen. The video then shows a woman with an open stab wound on her left side, and as the camera pans it shows Miu stabbing another person who touched his back.

The officer who wrote the report described it as a "chaotic scene" with "wounded individuals laying in the water," including a moment in the video with "enough blood in the river that the water turned a red tint in places."

The first-degree intentional homicide charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. The other charges each carry a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison.

The state requested Miu remain jailed on a $500,000 cash bond, along no contact with victims, full sobriety and no use of a dangerous weapon. The state reasoned that a high cash bond was needed because "there is partial video of the attack" that "does appear to be violent in nature."

The public defender requested a $50,000 cash bond, arguing that that the attack "appears to have been a completely chance encounter on the river."

"Mr. Miu was there with his wife and some friends. They were floating down the river and he was momentarily separated from them for the purpose of looking for a lost cellphone when he and the victims in this case encountered one another," Miu's defense attorney said Monday.

"This is a case where something went wrong in the encounter on the river and escalated and resulted in some very unfortunate consequences."

Judge Michael Waterman decided to double the state's request and make it a $1 million cash bond.

"We're dealing with a violent crime that is concerning. The safety of the public also factors into my decision," Waterman said. "In my judgement, $1 million is an appropriate amount. I think that is warranted with the fact that we have five victims with unknown prognosis, with the exception of one that has been fatally injured."

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the four survivors were in stable condition, one of whom described the attack as being "random," telling Bring Me The News that she does not know what provoked Miu.

Miu has lived in Prior Lake the past 11 years, and has lived in the Twin Cities metro since 1993.